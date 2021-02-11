Serena Williams extends commitment to Opportunity Fund to support Black small businesses

A portion of proceeds from her official jewelry collection will go to the fund

Serena Williams is extending her support to the Opportunity Fund throughout February to support Black small businesses.

Serena Williams Jewelry Unstoppable collection strives to reflect the tennis pro’s “positivity, determination and generosity.” Now, Williams is taking her generous spirit one step further during Black History Month.

According to an official statement, “a portion of proceeds from Serena Williams Jewelry will benefit Opportunity Fund’s Small Business Relief Fund, directly supporting Black small-business owners.”

(Credit: Serena Williams Jewelry Collection)

The nation’s leading nonprofit business lender, the Opportunity Fund is working hard to support “diverse, resilient entrepreneurs through these challenging times.” By providing microloans to underserved small businesses, the Opportunity Fund helps these businesses build their credit and grow.

The Fund has, “deployed more than $1 billion and helped thousands of entrepreneurs invest in their families’ futures,” since 1994.

Williams will also use her Instagram presence to celebrate Black History Month and specifically to pay tribute to, “Black women whose strength, courage and vision have changed the course of history.” Per the official press release, Williams will highlight, “Mary Mahoney, the first licensed black nurse in the U.S.; Gwendolyn Brooks, the first African American woman to receive the Pulitzer Prize for poetry; physician and astronaut Mae Jemison, the first Black woman to fly into space; and Janet Collins, the first Black prima ballerina at the Metropolitan Opera.”

Williams says of her jewelry collection, “The collection is a beautiful celebration of the strong women in my life and around the world. My designs inspire people to love themselves, believe in themselves, and, of course, treat themselves.”

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA – FEBRUARY 10: Serena Williams of the United States of America celebrates after winning her Women’s Singles second round match against against Nina Stojanovic of Serbia during day three of the 2021 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on February 10, 2021 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Matt King/Getty Images)

Serena Williams Jewelry features ethically sourced and conflict-free diamonds. To check out Serena Williams Jewelry’s Unstoppable collection, head over to the official website here.

For more information on the Opportunity Fund, head to https://www.opportunityfund.org/.

