Cardi B says women should spend less on Valentine’s Day gifts

The 'WAP' rapper received backlash for her comments

Loading the player...

Cardi B adheres to a double standard when it comes to spending money on Valentine’s Day gifts.

Although the “WAP” rapper expects her man Offset to spoil her on the day that celebrates romantic love, she won’t be returning the favor. As far as she’s concerned, men’s gifts “have to be less expensive than the girl’s gift.” As an example, she said on Twitter that if a man buys a woman flowers, she should buy him grass.

(Credit: Getty Images)

Read More: Cardi B stuns, kisses dancers in ‘Up’ music video

Yes ! Men do deserve to get gift as well for Valentine’s Day,but the gift have to be less expensive then the girls gift . Soo if he buys you flowers you buy him grass. — iamcardib (@iamcardib) February 11, 2021

Apparently, her male followers didn’t take too kindly to being told they should be willing to break the bank for their sweetheart but shouldn’t expect to receive a gift of equal value.

In response to the male backslash, Cardi tweeted: “Ok so due to my Vday tweet men came on my twitter roasting me sayin “but you bought your man a lambo,” but remember…I got 550K ring on my left hand, 400k ring on my right, Thousands of dollars In Birkins, soo much jewelry, a lambo truck and rollsRoyce truck..so we even in gifts.’

Read More: Cardi B joins ‘Wayne’s World’ in Uber Eats Super Bowl ad

Ok so due to my Vday tweet men came on my twitter roasting me sayin “but you bought your man a lambo but remember…I got 550K ring on my left hand ,400k ring on my right ,Thousands of dollars In Birkins ,soo much jewelry, a lambo truck and rollsRoyce truck ..so we even in gifts — iamcardib (@iamcardib) February 12, 2021

Even after a succession of responses that disagreed with her inequitable gift-giving viewpoint, Cardi was unwilling to budge from her position. She fired off another tweet that read: “So if ya don’t like the flowers & grass comparisons let me give ya one that make men happy. If you buy her thousand dollars Louboutin heels she should buy you a ps5 that’s around 550$ .It’s fair…now if you think your gift should cost more then ur girl gift you are just a b***h.”

So if ya don’t like the flowers & grass comparisons let me give ya one that make men happy.If you buy her thousand dollars Louboutin heels she should buy you a ps5 that’s around 550$ .It’s fair …now if you think your gift should cost more then ur girl gift you are just a bitch https://t.co/hiUcxS1rUD — iamcardib (@iamcardib) February 12, 2021

Some followers claimed that the lavish gifts she frequently received from Offset were reparations for all the cheating he did which she has been public about. She confirmed his infidelity to Vogue in December 2019.

(Credit: Getty Images)

On Friday, she took to Instagram to show off two Chanel boxes that Offset had given her as an early Valentine’s Day present. Last year for Valentine’s Day, she received two Birkin bags, which she unboxed on Instagram surrounded by dozens of roses.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

Loading the player...

Share

