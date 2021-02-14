‘Must Love Beards’ founder wants to help you find Black Love

'I’m not a match maker but I do like connecting people because I know how hard it can be in a big city,' Genese Jamilah tells theGrio

Loading the player...

Don’t call her a matchmaker but Genese Jamilah could help you find love.

Jamilah is the founder of some of today’s most exciting events for young Black professionals. Her nationwide events, I Don’t Do Clubs and Must Love Beards, have been connecting young, gifted, and Black professionals since 2011. Her latest venture Slide With Intention is designed specifically to help you find your enchanted Black love.

The twist is they could be an Instagram direct message away.

(Credit: Jamilah)

Read More: TS Madison calls out trans people being left out of ‘Black Love’ conversations

“I’m not a matchmaker but I do like connecting people because I know how hard it can be in a big city,” said Jamilah, who is originally from Atlanta, GA to theGrio.

The website Slide With Intention is a couple of months old but the young founder’s other ventures, Must Love Beards and Slide In Their DMs, have produced marriages and babies so this experience appears just as promising.

Slide With Intention (Credit: Jamilah)

Slide With Intention matches those who have 75% compatibility or more. It is easy to use and submitting your profile is less daunting than traditional dating sites. Once you sign up you answer basic questions about yourself and what you are looking for.

You can set your preferences to the type of relationship you are looking for whether it’s a heterosexual relationship, gay, or just sex. It even allows you to break down the type of person you are attracted to from height to weight.

Read More: 5 Songs that feel like Black Love

Last but not least, Jamilah asks cultural questions that allow the user to specify what type of Black person they are interested in from American to West Indian to Nigerian. You will receive a list of matches but in order to connect with them, you must pay a small fee.

You also must have an active Instagram account in order to sign up for the service because follow up communication will go through the app.

If you pay the fee you will receive a list of your Instagram matches. If not your information will store in the database for free.

Jamilah says she decided to get specific because on her other dating platform, Slide In Their DMs. Folks were not being distinct enough and were selecting too many preferences.

“That’s is not intentional, I do want you to be serious about what you really want in a person,” she said.

The website may be new but Jamilah’s strategy has proven to work.

“We have had marriages through Slide In Their DMs and quite a few with Must Love Beards,” she said with excitement. “One couple just had baby!”

According to NPR, 35% of African Americans older than 25 years old have never been married so your lover could very well be waiting for you on this site.

If you are seriously ready to Slide With Intention, click here.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

Loading the player...

Share

