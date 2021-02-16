Former Miss America and Black GOP candidate, ‘ashamed’ of fellow Republicans

Erika Harold says that despite her deeply conservative views, she is not happy that Donald Trump was acquitted in the Capitol riots

A former Attorney General candidate who was once proud to be a Black Republican has now spoken up to share how “ashamed” she is of her party following the Jan. 6 siege at the Capitol and the baseless election fraud claims that preceded it.

Monday, Erika Harold, a former Miss America and former AG candidate for Illinois took to Twitter to voice how dismayed she was by the GOP in days following Donald Trump‘s acquittal in the impeachment trial. As reported by theGrio, Trump was acquitted of any role in inciting the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

Erika Harold speaks on night two of the Republican National Convention August 31, 2004 at Madison Square Garden in New York City. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

“As a Republican, I am ashamed so many in my party actively perpetuated the falsehood of a stolen election and then blamed others for 1/6,” tweeted the 40-year-old. “And I am even more disheartened so many in my party knew these things were wrong but were too afraid to say otherwise.”

As a Republican, I am ashamed so many in my party actively perpetuated the falsehood of a stolen election and then blamed others for 1/6. And I am even more disheartened so many in my party knew these things were wrong but were too afraid to say otherwise. — Erika Harold (@ErikaHarold) February 15, 2021

Some may find Harold’s current stance against the GOP surprising given how deeply conservative she was previously.

In 2002, as the reigning Miss Illinois, she was crowned Miss America for 2003. During the competition, she pushed a platform centered around combating bullying while also advocating for virginity until marriage. Over a decade later in 2018, she made headlines when comments she allegedly made against gay adoption in a 2000 pageant behind-the-scenes interview emerged.

According to a local NBC affiliate, three sources alleged that Harold was asked by contest officials if she had to choose between placing a child into foster care with a loving gay couple or heterosexual child abusers who would she feel more comfortable giving that responsibility. In response, the then 20-year-old pageant contestant allegedly said she’d sooner trust a minor with child abusers than gay people.

Not surprisingly, the claims about her answer sparked public outrage.

“I don’t remember the specific exchange that was alleged by the anonymous sources,” she told ABC 7 at the height of the controversy. “What I do remember is that at the time I would not have supported same-sex adoption, but what I want to make very clear is my position today, which is I strongly support same-sex adoption and same-sex foster parenting.”

