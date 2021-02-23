Tiger Woods suffers multiple leg injuries in car accident

A spokesperson for Tiger Woods says he is in surgery after a car accident in the Los Angeles area

Tiger Woods was injured in a rollover car accident early Tuesday morning and the jaws of life were needed to free him.

Authorities confirmed that the golf pro was in a car accident around 7:12 a.m. PT near Ranchos Palos Verdes, California. Woods was the only occupant in the mangled car and was pinned inside. A cause for the accident is not yet immediately known.

Tiger Woods of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of the PNC Championship at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club Orlando on December 20, 2020 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles County’s Sheriff’s Office released a statement via social media on the golf superstar’s condition.

“On February 23, 2021, at approximately 7:12 AM, LASD responded to a single vehicle roll-over traffic collision on the border of Rolling Hills Estates and Ranchos Palos Verdes,” the statement read. “The vehicle was traveling northbound on Hawthorne Boulevard, at Blackhorse Road, when it crashed. The vehicle sustained major damage.”

This morning @LMTLASD responded to a roll-over collision in which @TigerWoods was injured. Please see our statement… pic.twitter.com/cSWOxKZC1w February 23, 2021

The message continued by identifying Woods, 45, as the passenger and the extraordinary efforts it took to offer assistance. Following his rescue, Woods was immediately taken to Harbor UCLA Medical Center.

“The driver and sole occupant was identified as PGA golfer, Eldrick ‘Tiger’ Woods,” officials confirmed. “Mr. Woods was extricated from the wreck with the ‘jaws of life’ by Los Angeles County firefighters and paramedics, then transported to a local hospital by ambulance for his injuries.”

Tiger Woods’ vehicle after the crash this morning that now has him in surgery for what his agent is calling “multiple leg injuries.” pic.twitter.com/VbI5qvyj8g February 23, 2021

Woods was in town for the Genesis Invitational in collaboration with Golf Digest and his spokesperson shared that he was currently in surgery and suffering from leg injuries.

“Tiger Woods was in a single-car accident this morning in California where he suffered multiple leg injuries. He is currently in surgery and we thank you for your privacy and support,” Mark Steinberg told Golf Digest.

Story updated with statement from Woods' agent Mark Steinberg:



"Tiger Woods was in a single-car accident this morning in California where he suffered multiple leg injuries. He is currently in surgery and we thank you for your privacy and support."https://t.co/z7kdbXOmLZ — Daniel Rapaport (@Daniel_Rapaport) February 23, 2021

The authorities are investigating the nature of the accident and were seen at the site of the crash.

Woods appeared on television this past weekend, where he spoke of his lingering back injury. The all-star athlete has been launching a comeback in golf and expressed interest in winning another Masters.

“God I hope so,” Woods told CBS‘ Jim Nantz on Sunday from the Genesis Invitational. “I’ve got to get there first. A lot of it is based on my surgeons and my doctors and therapist and making sure I do it correctly. This is the only back I’ve got. I don’t have much more wiggle room left there.”

Tiger Woods joined Jim Nantz in the booth and spoke about his recovery from back surgery. pic.twitter.com/3TyTHgRFPA — GOLFonCBS (@GOLFonCBS) February 21, 2021

