Kenya Barris, 50 Cent develop new Netflix series ‘The 50th Law’

The series is based off of Jackson's book of the same title

Kenya Barris and 50 Cent are teaming up to develop a new Netflix series based on the bestselling book, The 50th Law.

Since his highly-profiled Netflix deal, Barris has been busy making content for the streamer. Now, a new project was announced Tuesday, coming from the mind of Barris and Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson. Deadline reported that it is based on Jackson’s 2009 book with Robert Greene, The 50th Law.

The pilot script will be written by Barris and Hale Rothstein, who both are behind Barris’ Netflix show, #BlackAF, which has been renewed for a second season.

The book The 50th Law is described as “a semi-autobiographical account detailing 50 Cent’s rise as both a young urban hustler and as an up-and-coming musician with lessons and anecdotes from historical figures such as Abraham Lincoln, Sun Tzu, Socrates, Napoleon, Malcolm X and James Baldwin.”

While promoting his book almost ten years ago, the rapper opened up about his upbringing as inspiration for the book, saying, “If there was another option that would have made sense to me at that time period, I could have taken it…But I made my choices at an age when there was an innocence involved. I identify with it being the wrong choice now. But you can’t regret that you made it.”

This, of course, is not 50 Cent’s first foray into television. The rapper is an executive producer of the hit Power franchise. After the first installment Power became a hit for Starz, Jackson also executive produces the four greenlit spin-offs like Power Book II: Ghost which is officially coming back for a second season, and Power Book III: Raising Kanan, which according to Deadline, will release this year.

TAMPA, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 06: 50 Cent performs during the E11EVEN Miami x Barstool Sports Big Game Pop-Up Presented By E11EVEN Vodka on February 06, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images for E11EVEN Miami)

Barris signed his $100 Million Netflix deal in the summer of 2018, around the same time the streamer also nabbed another TV titan, Shonda Rhimes. Before his deal, of course, Barris had one with ABC, which is still currently the home for his hit series Black-ish and their spin-offs, Grown-ish and Mixed-ish.

