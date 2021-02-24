Pence says he has close friendship with Trump, plans to form political group

Former Vice President Mike Pence continues to show his loyalty to former President Donald Trump.

Despite Trump lambasting Pence during the Jan 6 riot, he supports him and maintains a friendship. On Tuesday, Pence announced he is starting a political organization that will defend their four years in office, even though Trump was up for impeachment twice.

“He’ll be launching an organization defending the successful Trump-Pence record of the last four years,” said Rep. Jim Banks, a Republican from Arizona, to CNN after meeting with Pence.

“He spoke very favorably about his relationship with President Trump,” added Banks. “I got the sense they speak often and maintain the same personal friendship and relationship now that they have for four years.”

Trump called Pence out on Twitter as a the deadly mob stormed the Capitol building.

“Mike Pence didn’t have the courage to do what should have been done to protect our Country and our Constitution,” posted Trump to his now-deleted Twitter account on the day of the takeover. Pence continued to certify the electoral college votes in favor of now-President Joe Biden despite Trump’s feelings.

This tweet is said to have been why Trump’s supporters, who stormed the Capitol, were looking to possibly harm Pence.

“The mob was looking for Vice President Pence because of his patriotism because the vice president refused to do what the president demanded and overturn the election results. They were talking about assassinating the Vice President of the United States,” said House impeachment manager Stacey Plaskett at Trump’s Senate trial.

The mob was heard yelling “hang Mike Pence”.

But sources say the pair have spoken twice since Joe Biden’s inauguration and they are “amicable.”

