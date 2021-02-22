Former Black RNC Chair urges Trump supporters to leave GOP: ‘There’s the door’

Michael Steele has been vocal in his reservations about Trump

This week, former chair of the Republican National Committee Michael Steele has made it clear that he would have no problem with vocal Trump supporters leaving the GOP altogether to organize an entirely new political party.

“You’ve got the national [Republican] leadership making their way down to Mar-a-Lago [Trump’s residence in Florida] to confer with Trump,” Steele pointed out Monday morning during a segment on MSNBC. The former GOP leader praised Republican Representatives Liz Cheney of Wyoming and Adam Kinzinger of Illinois for taking a stand against the former president’s movement.

“And then there’s this: the Trump party. And so you have 46 percent of the folks saying that they will follow Trump. I’m like, ‘OK, there’s the door. Y’all go do your thing and we’ll just pick up the pieces on this side and keep moving’ and that’s the battle,” he continued, referencing a USA Today/Suffolk University poll published on Sunday. It showed that 46 percent of Republicans admitted they would gladly abandon the GOP to follow the twice impeached former president if he decides to create a new political party.

Steele has always been vocal about his reservations about Trump, opining that the internal struggle within the GOP was cultivated by Trump and therefore it isn’t surprising that his devotees wish to deepen the divide.

“I think, from my estimation, it sounds very Trumpian,” he said of the ongoing conflicts.

As we previously reported, Trump is expected to make his first public appearance since leaving office next week at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, Florida. The New York Post reported that he is scheduled to speak on Sunday, Feb. 28 in regards to “the future of the Republican Party and the conservative movement,” according to a source.

This marks Trump’s first emergence after his impeachment trial and public fallout for inciting the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. He is reportedly also preparing to attack President Joe Biden’s new immigration reform plan that would reverse border policies from his presidency.

“Also look for the 45th President to take on President Biden’s disastrous amnesty and border policies,” the source told the outlet.

As I’ve said before, it’s never been about the country; hell, it ain’t even about the party or politics. It’s always been about the ratings. The GOP has mired the nation in this sick reality tv melodrama for a dangerous 2-bit drama queen. https://t.co/QrjsDSr82Z — Michael Steele (@MichaelSteele) February 18, 2021

