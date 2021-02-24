First responder reveals Tiger Woods’ response to accident

'It is very fortunate that Mr. Woods was able to come out of this alive,' Deputy Carlos Gonzalez said Tuesday afternoon.

The Los Angeles County sheriff who was the first to arrive at an accident scene early Tuesday that left Tiger Woods injured and surgery-bound is revealing what the golf legend said upon being found.

“He was able to speak to me. At that time, he seemed as though he was calm and lucid,” Deputy Carlos Gonzalez said Tuesday afternoon. “I spoke to him. I asked him what his name was. He told me his name was Tiger, and at that moment, I immediately recognized him.”

Tiger Woods hits his tee shot on the 15th hole during the final round of the PNC Championship at the Ritz Carlton Golf Club two months ago in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Woods, 45, was injured in a single-car accident early Tuesday morning while driving a 2020 Genesis GV80 SUV. He suffered non-life-threatening injuries but underwent surgery for trauma to his legs.

Gonzalez spoke at an afternoon press conference where L.A. County Sheriff Alex Villanueva confirmed the golfer was driving at a “relatively greater speed than normal” down a curved area that is frequently the site of accidents.

“I asked him what his name was. He told me his name was Tiger and at that moment I immediately recognized him,” says @LASDHQ Deputy Carlos Gonzalez at a news conference. ⁰⁰Gonzalez explained he was the first to arrive at the scene of the crash https://t.co/nf7DrjC6fV pic.twitter.com/jvuRRkY2py — Bloomberg Quicktake (@Quicktake) February 23, 2021

He said Woods did not seem to be concerned about his injuries at first.

“It’s a traumatic experience.” said Gonzalez. “It’s not uncommon for people to be focused on unimportant things or even if they are in pain, they may not feel it until much later.”

He added: “It is very fortunate that Mr. Woods was able to come out of this alive.”

A statement posted to his Twitter page, Woods thanked his supporters. The statement confirmed the accident reports and included a statement from his doctor.

Dr. Anish Mahajan wrote that Woods has “significant orthopedic injuries to his right lower extremity.”

“Comminuted open fractures affecting both the upper and lower portions of the tibia and fibula bones were stabilized by inserting a rod into the tibia,” wrote Mahajan in the Woods tweet. “Additional injuries to the bones of the foot and ankle were stabilized with a combination of screws and pins.”

The statement concluded: “There are no further updates at this time and we continue to thank you for your well-wishes and privacy for him and his family.”

