First responder reveals Tiger Woods’ response to accident
'It is very fortunate that Mr. Woods was able to come out of this alive,' Deputy Carlos Gonzalez said Tuesday afternoon.
The Los Angeles County sheriff who was the first to arrive at an accident scene early Tuesday that left Tiger Woods injured and surgery-bound is revealing what the golf legend said upon being found.
“He was able to speak to me. At that time, he seemed as though he was calm and lucid,” Deputy Carlos Gonzalez said Tuesday afternoon. “I spoke to him. I asked him what his name was. He told me his name was Tiger, and at that moment, I immediately recognized him.”
Woods, 45, was injured in a single-car accident early Tuesday morning while driving a 2020 Genesis GV80 SUV. He suffered non-life-threatening injuries but underwent surgery for trauma to his legs.
Gonzalez spoke at an afternoon press conference where L.A. County Sheriff Alex Villanueva confirmed the golfer was driving at a “relatively greater speed than normal” down a curved area that is frequently the site of accidents.
He said Woods did not seem to be concerned about his injuries at first.
“It’s a traumatic experience.” said Gonzalez. “It’s not uncommon for people to be focused on unimportant things or even if they are in pain, they may not feel it until much later.”
He added: “It is very fortunate that Mr. Woods was able to come out of this alive.”
A statement posted to his Twitter page, Woods thanked his supporters. The statement confirmed the accident reports and included a statement from his doctor.
February 24, 2021
Dr. Anish Mahajan wrote that Woods has “significant orthopedic injuries to his right lower extremity.”
“Comminuted open fractures affecting both the upper and lower portions of the tibia and fibula bones were stabilized by inserting a rod into the tibia,” wrote Mahajan in the Woods tweet. “Additional injuries to the bones of the foot and ankle were stabilized with a combination of screws and pins.”
The statement concluded: “There are no further updates at this time and we continue to thank you for your well-wishes and privacy for him and his family.”
