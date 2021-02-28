K. Michelle and Keyshia Cole end their longtime beef in ‘great moment for the culture’

K. Michelle says the two put to rest 'little misunderstandings' they had and sang the night away on the Clubhouse app Friday

K. Michelle and Keyshia Cole have officially ended their beef with each other, and all it took was meeting through Clubhouse.

Throughout the years, the two have exchanged jabs at each other in interviews and on Twitter, but that all changed with their recent Clubhouse appearance last week. K. Michelle and Cole were singing in the chatroom together like nothing ever happened, the “Can’t Raise a Man” singer said in a tweet.

“So last night on clubhouse was a great moment for the culture,” she said in the Friday post. “Me and @KeyshiaCole squashed any little misunderstandings we had like adults and sang songs together all night.”

K. Michelle (left) and Keyshia Cole (right)

She also hinted that an EP is in the works with her once rival Cole and boldly proclaimed that she was changing for the better.

So last night on clubhouse was a great moment for the culture. Me and @KeyshiaCole squashed any little misunderstandings we had like adults and sang songs together all night. Y’all might even see a joint EP🤭🙄👍❤️ February 26, 2021

“I’m all about positivity and making great music with some great people,” K. Michelle said in a follow up tweet.

K. Michelle is currently working on her sixth studio album, which is set to be released sometime this year.

Beef between the two R&B singers first started when K. Michelle first came onto the music scene and people began comparing her to Cole. It appears that Cole didn’t like the comparison and K. Michelle addressed it head-on during a 2013 interview with Majic 102.1.

“I don’t know what her problem is with me, but I have no problem with her,” K. Michelle said, according to a transcript of the interview. “I bought every single Keyshia Cole album. She continues to take shots at me, and I continue to turn the other cheek. Because this is how I feel about it: If you’re hot, nobody can take your spot. It is what it is. God gave her that spot; I can’t take it.”

During the interview, K. Michelle even went as far as wanting Cole to know that she wanted the beef to end to show that there was enough room for both of them to shine in the music industry.

“I have no problem with Keyshia, I want to see her succeed. I love her new record, but the blows being thrown on Twitter have got to stop,” she continued. “We’re two grown women, two Black women, and we need to come together.”

