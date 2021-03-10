‘What’s In It For Us’ podcast unpacks royal racism following Meghan, Harry interview

'Brexit is having a clash about the browning of their country,' says special guest host Dr. Khalilah L. Brown-Dean



For Women’s History Month, the What’s In It For Us? podcast is proud to feature all-femme guest hosts for the entire month of March. Joining Dr. Christina Greer this week is Dr. Khalilah L. Brown-Dean, professor of political science at Quinnipiac University.

Tune in as our hosts discuss Derek Chauvin’s trial in Minneapolis, as well as revisiting the anniversary of the Selma to Montgomery marches without the late Congressman John Lewis and much more. With so many things to discuss and review, this week we are asking the never-ending question: what’s in it for us?

This week, major focus around the world has been on Meghan Markle. Dr. Greer notes that a Black woman speaking out about “needing help” and being dismissed has been the talk of tabloids. Whilst in comparison, Prince Andrew, who has been linked to Jeffrey Epstein, is considered a bridge too far for many. From the Firm to the tabloids, the unequal treatment of Meghan in a variety of settings is a casual predicament for all Black women globally.

Prince Harry (left) and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, are shown in their recent interview on CBS. (Photo by Harpo Productions/Joe Pugliese via Getty Images)

“We still have to prove our worth, we’re treated as if we’re complicit in our own harm,” notes Dr. Brown-Dean.

As the city of Minneapolis prepares for the Chauvin trial, the city has armed the courthouse in “preparation for war,” says Dr. Greer. For those who may have forgotten, Chauvin is the police officer who was seen kneeling on George Floyd’s neck for nine minutes, just moments before Floyd died. For this specific case, Dr. Greer adds that many Black people in Minneapolis do not want to do jury duty for this case. Greer continues, stressing the importance of “chipping away” at the the barbed wire of our justice system.

“All of a sudden we are armed to the T to see the Derek Chauvin trial to begin,” says Dr. Greer.

“Black death in this country is a spectacle.” Adds Dr. Brown-Dean.

As we approach anniversary of the Selma march without Lewis, his legacy remains. Dr. Brown-Dean notes that “John Lewis gave his whole life to democracy,” and passed the torch to many people.

