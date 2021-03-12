‘Selling Sunset’ creator developing Black women real estate series at Netflix

Allure Realty's staff, selling luxury waterfront real estate in the Tampa Bay area, will get the show's focus.

With hits like Selling Sunset and Bling Empire, Netflix has found recent success in the docusoap genre, and it doesn’t seem like they plan on stopping anytime soon. According to a recent announcement, Selling Sunset creator Adam DiVello is developing a real estate series featuring a cast of all Black women in the Tampa Bay area.

Focusing on Florida’s Allure Realty, the currently-untitled series will follow the all-Black, all-female real estate firm as its staffers work and play.

Sharelle Rosado (center) helms the staff at Allure Realty, who TV viewers will come to know on a brand new reality show coming to Netflix. (Instagram)

“Along the Florida coast, Allure Realty stands out among the crowd,” reads the official synopsis of the show. “Owned by military vet Sharelle Rosado, this all Black, all-female real estate firm has its eyes set on dominating the Suncoast. These ladies are equally as fun as they are fiercely ambitious, with all of them vying to be on top of the lavish world of luxury waterfront real estate. Sharelle has big plans for her brokerage and won’t let anyone or anything get in the way of making her dreams a reality.”

In an official statement, Netflix Vice President Brandon Riegg shared his excitement about the Allure Realty series, as well as the renewals of Selling Sunset and Bling Empire. “These shows follow a person or group of people (like family, friends, or coworkers) going about their real, everyday lives,” he said. “They can offer a fun, light-hearted escape, or inspire a juicy, heated debate. They can provide a glimpse into a world different from our own, or even show a new side of our own circles.”

DiVello is set to executive produce the Allure Realty series.

Sharelle Rosado, chief executive officer of Allure Reality, already has quite an impressive following on social media. With over 76,000 Instagram followers, she already seems steps ahead of the promotion game before the series even premieres, using IG to share her elation.

“I’m so excited to share that Allure Realty is filming a @netflix series from the creator of Selling Sunset,” Rosado wrote in the caption of a flashy shot of herself. “Can’t wait to bring you inside our lavish world of real estate throughout the Tampa Bay area. More soon!”

While the rest of the cast has yet to be announced, Rosado recently shared a picture of the team at Allure Realty in honor of Women’s History Month. She shared in the caption: “This month and beyond, let’s emphasize the importance of supporting the women in our lives and in our lifetime. As women of @Allurerealtyfl we: Celebrate you, Support you, Stand beside you. And we hope you will do the same for us.”

While Netflix brass were happy to share news of the development of the series, its official release date has not been announced yet.

