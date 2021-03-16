Gayle King: Harry’s post-interview talks with William, Charles ‘were not productive’

"It's true. Harry has talked to his brother and he has talked to his father, too," King shared.

CBS This Morning co-host Gayle King provided an update from Prince Harry after he and his wife Meghan Markle‘s eye-opening interview with Oprah Winfrey earlier this month.

King revealed members of the British royal family have had conversations regarding the tell-all after troubling information was shared. She reached out to Prince Harry and learned of the conversations, possibly the first the men had spoken since the Oprah with Meghan and Harry: A Primetime Special aired.

“Harry has talked to his brother and he has talked to his father, too,” she said after confirming a weekend phone call. “The word I was given was those conversations were not productive. But they are glad that they have at least started a conversation.”

She continued, “I think what is still upsetting to them is that the Palace keeps saying they want to work it out privately but yet they release these false stories that are coming out that are very disparaging against Meghan still. No one in the royal family has talked to Meghan yet or at this particular time. And I think it’s frustrating for them to see that it’s a racial conversation about the royal family when all they wanted all along was for the royals to intervene and tell the press to stop with the unfair, inaccurate, false stories that definitely have a racial slant.”

Gayle King arrives at The Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation ‘Magical Evening’ Gala on November 15, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation)

She also provided an update to the pending allegations against Markle after allegations that she bullied staff in a two-year-old complaint. King said the couple can prove all of Markle’s own claims against the British royal family.

“The bullying thing was raised in 2018 and now there’s an ongoing investigation about bullying for Meghan Markle when anyone who has worked with her will tell you exactly who she is—you know, she’s really a very sweet, caring person. And, as I say, Meghan has documents to back up everything she said on Oprah’s interview. Everything,” she revealed.

“The family has to acknowledge that there are issues and right now, no one is acknowledging. Houston, we have a problem here! That’s really all they want. They want a conversation.”

As theGrio reported during their sit-down with Oprah, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex opened up on mental health struggles, why they stepped down, and the help they received from others. The couple revealed Meghan suffered from severe depression and contemplated suicide while pregnant with her first child. She shared that she “just didn’t want to be alive anymore,” and attempted to get help.

“I went to the institution, and I said that I needed to go somewhere to get help. I said, ‘I’ve never felt this way before,’ and that I needed to go somewhere, and I was told that I couldn’t. That it wouldn’t be good for the institution.”

Other notes shared were more positive including the help they received from Tyler Perry in their transition to California and that they are expecting a baby girl.

“To have a boy then a girl — what more can you ask for?” Harry shared.

One of the most shocking claims is that members of the Royal family were concerned about the potential shade of Archie’s complexion Archie while Markle was still pregnant.

Winfrey interviews Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on A CBS Primetime Special premiering on CBS on March 7, 2021. (Photo by Harpo Productions/Joe Pugliese via Getty Images)

“There were “concerns and conversations bout how dark [Archie’s] skin might be when he’s born,” the Duchess said.

Both Markle and Prince Harry did not reveal exactly who had those “several” conversations however Oprah has since confirmed the statements were not made by Queen Elizabeth or Prince Philip.

Since the interview aired, Prince William has issued a statement to address claims of racism. Per theGrio , William became the first royal to directly address the interview.

“We’re very much not a racist family,” he said as his wife, Kate, walked by his side as the pair visited an east London school.

William and Kate toured School21 in Stratford, East London as children returned to classes. The visit was also meant to mark the rollout to secondary schools of a mental health project Kate launched in primary schools in 2018.

This article contains additional reporting by the Associated Press.

