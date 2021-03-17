Idris Elba inks multi-book deal with HarperCollins Children’s Books

Elba along with HarperCollins plan to publish multiple children's books as early as 2022

Already one of the busiest actors in Hollywood, it looks like Idris Elba is branching out into literature. Elba has reportedly signed a multi-book deal with HarperCollins Children’s Books, which will see published picture books and fiction from Elba.

Elba’s deal with HarperCollins will help publish stories he has developed with his writing partner Robyn Charteris, per The Hollywood Reporter. Charteris has a lengthy resume, including serving as a creative consultant for Mattel Toys and Lego, and also creating and writing “one of the first original 52-episode pre-school series for the launch of digital channel CBeebies.”

(Credit: Getty Images)

Elba himself seems excited to bring his stories into the world with the help of HarperCollins. He explained in an official statement, “I feel privileged to have the opportunity to bring stories inspired by my daughter to life with my incredible partner Robyn Charteris, and the powerhouse team at HarperCollins.”

Ann-Janine Murtagh (Executive Publisher of HCCB UK) and Suzanne Murphy (President and Publisher of HCCB US) acquired the world rights, and also released a statement obtained by The Hollywood Reporter.

Praising Elba, Murtagh said, “Idris Elba is one of the most iconic and multi-talented creatives of his generation and I am delighted that he is joining the HarperCollins Children’s Books list,…from the outset, Idris had a very clear vision of the characters and stories he has imagined, and is passionate about creating books that will appeal to all children.”

Idris Elba and Sabrina Dhowre attend The 64th Evening Standard Theatre Awards at the Theatre Royal, Drury Lane, on November 18, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images)

Murphy also had plenty of kind words to say regarding Elba and the new creative venture, saying, “Idris Elba is a creative force, who has many wonderful stories to tell. We are honored to be working with him and with Robyn Charteris to bring Idris’s rich and imaginative storytelling to the world of children’s books, and we are thrilled to welcome them to the HarperCollins family.”

Elba and his wife Sabrina Elba announced last month they are developing an Afro-futuristic anime series for the streaming service, Crunchyroll.

They said in a joint statement at the time, “We’re really excited to be announcing this deal on our first anime. We’re both fans of the genre and see a huge opportunity to create something unique for a powerhouse like Crunchyroll. The story of ‘Dantai’ is our first collaboration as producers together and is one that is close to our hearts.”

Additionally, theGrio reported yesterday that Netflix dropped an official trailer for Elba’s new film, Concrete Cowboy. Starring opposite Stranger Things actor Caleb McLaughlin, the film is a father-son story that sheds light on the Black horseback riding community in North Philadelphia. Based on the nonfiction book Ghetto Cowboy by Greg Neri, Concrete Cowboy is set to drop on Netflix early next month.

