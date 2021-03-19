Beyoncé gifts Taylor Swift bouquet of flowers in celebration of Grammy wins

The 'Folklore' pop star shared the bouquet on her Instagram stories

In honor of her Grammy wins, Beyoncé gifted Taylor Swift a bouquet of flowers along with a sweet message congratulating the pop singer.

Read More: Beyoncé makes music history with 28th Grammy win

Beyoncé and Taylor Swift both made history at last Sunday’s Grammys. Winning Album of the Year for Folklore, Swift broke the record for most Album of the Year wins by a female artist (3), while Beyoncé broke the record for most Grammys for a female vocalist (28). It seems there is plenty of love and admiration between the two singers as well.

Beyoncé accepts the Best Rap Performance Grammy

In a fun post on her Instagram stories, Swift shared the flowers and note Queen Bey sent to the singer.

Swift wrote, “Woke up to flowers from the queen of grace & greatness Beyoncé and suddenly it’s the best Friday EVER,” above the picture of the sprawling bouquet. Below the picture, she added, “Thank you B and congratulations on your epic achievement Sunday night!!”

Swift’s picture gave her followers a clear glimpse at the note Beyoncé wrote to the singer. It reads, “Congratulations on your Grammy. It was great seeing you on Sunday night. Thank you for always being so supportive. Sending love to you and your family, B.”

Laura Sisk, Taylor Swift, Jack Antonoff, and Aaron Dessner accept the Album of the Year award for ‘Folklore’ during the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

This is not the first time the two music stars have shown appreciation for each other. Many remember the infamous 2009 MTV VMA’s when Kanye West interrupted Swift’s speech to tell the world he believed Beyoncé should have won the Best Video by A Female Artist Award instead of Swift. Later in the telecast, Beyoncé brought Swift out to finish her speech, showing support in what became an unforgettable pop-culture moment.

ICYMI: Beyonce, Jay Z, Justin Timberlake & Sam Smith Attend Taylor Swift’s Birthday Party http://t.co/6GBnImEh5W pic.twitter.com/zP2SNdoS9I — xoNecole (@xonecole) December 15, 2014

Beyoncé and Jay-Z also attended Swift’s 25th birthday party in 2014. Along with the Carters’ frequent collaborator, Justin Timberlake, the couple attended Swift’s birthday bash in a New York City apartment. In a Kiss FM UK appearance at the time, Swift gushed over her admiration for Beyoncé. She explained, “I love her more than the normal amount. I try really hard not to like let [my fandom] get creepy. I just really like channel it into a joyous admiration and appreciation.”

While winning her 28th Grammy last weekend, Beyoncé used the moment to thank her family and congratulate her daughter Blue, who also won a Grammy that night.

Read More: Blue Ivy Carter poses with her first Grammy Award

She revealed in her speech, “I’ve been working my whole life, since I was nine years old, and I can’t believe this happened. It’s such a magical night. Thank you so much. I know my daughter is watching – two daughters and my son y’all are all watching. Blue, congratulations, she won a Grammy tonight. I’m so proud of you. And I’m so honored to be your mommy. All of your mommies. Y’all are my babies. I love you so much.”

