Chloe Bailey says not winning Grammy ‘really just lit a fire under my a**’

'God had this happen for a reason.'

Chloe Bailey of Chloe X Halle fame is speaking out about her and her twin sister’s stunning Grammy loss at this year’s ceremony earlier this month.

The duo’s hit album Ungodly Hour was nominated for Best Progressive R&B Album and their song “Wonder What She Thinks of Me” received a nod for Best Traditional R&B Performance while their hit single “Do It” was up for Best R&B Song. In a recent video message shared with fans on Instagram, Chloe said she has been motivated by the loss.

“I was sad for like, ten minutes,” she said about losing in all three categories. However, the singer/actress quickly realized that not winning was actually “a blessing.”

“God had this happen for a reason,” she continued, “because it really just lit a fire under my a**, and we’re going to get those Grammys,” she added.

“You don’t need awards for validation,” Chloe concluded. Watch her tell it in the clip below.

E! News caught up with Chloe and Halle during the 2021 Grammy Awards red carpet after they didn’t win in the three categories.

“I’m filled with such gratitude,” Chloe shared with host Giuliana Rancic. “I’m missing my sister Halle so, so much. We found out that we didn’t win the three awards tonight but it’s OK, we’re going to get them next time. I’m just happy that we were able to put so much love into the music that we created and can’t wait for what’s next.”

Despite the Grammy losses, Halle said she’s “grateful and honored” to be making music with her sister during the COVID pandemic.

“We feel so very grateful and honored. I mean just to be able to make music together and share it in these times during this pandemic when it’s hard for everyone and bring some sort of healing and love, that’s all we’ve ever wanted to do,” she shared. “So even to be able to be a part of this conversation tonight and be in the midst of all these amazing artists has made us so happy and we feel so grateful and we were FaceTiming each other all day. You know I’m in London and my sister’s in L.A. so we were FaceTiming each other when we were getting ready, so it was such a great time. We’re just so grateful.”

In related news, Beyonce’s mother, Tina Knowles Lawson, recently praised Chloe after her ex-husband, Matthew Knowles publicly criticized the young star.

Halle Bailey and Chloe Bailey (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

As theGRIO reported, Lawson posted a picture of a young Bailey when she was in Fighting Temptations, as a young version of Bey’s character. She wrote in the caption, “How cute and prophetic is this that Chloe played Beyoncé’s Character as a child in the movie Fighting Temptations. Who would have ever thought that one day Chloe would be signed to Beyoncé’s label.”

She continued to praise the artist in her post, writing, “Beyonce loves and celebrates The talent of Chloe and Halle 100 percent. They are so super multi talented and the sky is the limit for them. They have only touched the surface of the success to come in their careers!”

Ms. Tina’s post was in response to Matthew Knowles publicly slamming comparisons between Chloe and his superstar daughter.

*theGRIO’s Jared Alexander contributed to this report

