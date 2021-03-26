GCU’s Oscar Frayer dies in car accident days after playing in NCAA tournament

Frayer was in a vehicle with his sister and another individual when they struck a highway patrol car

Grand Canyon Antelopes standout Oscar Frayer was involved in a fatal car crash just days after playing in the NCAA tournament.

According to ESPN, the 23-year-old basketball star was involved in a car crash on Tuesday morning. Frayer was in a vehicle with his sister, Andrea Moore, and another individual when it struck a California Highway Patrol car from behind. The patrol car was assisting a stranded vehicle on a highway in Lodi, California.

The collision resulted in Frayer’s vehicle to burst into flames after hitting a tree.

Sadly, everyone in the car was pronounced dead. The officers survived the crash with “major injuries” and were taken to a local hospital.

“On the court, Oscar was known as the ‘High Flyer’ and will be remembered for his soaring dunks, tenacious defense and game-changing blocked shots,” wrote the school in a statement.

“Off the court, he will be remembered for his infectious smile, energetic spirit, and caring soul that made him one of the most well-liked students on campus.”

FULLERTON, CA – NOVEMBER 25: Oscar Frayer

The 6-foot-6 player was an Oakland, California native who was raised by his mother. His father passed away in a car accident when he was just 7.

“We love ‘O.’ He was the heartbeat of our team with his vibrant, energetic personality. I cannot put into words the hurt and sadness we all feel, but we know he is in heaven and that gives us great joy to know we will be together again,” said Bryce Drew, the Grand Canyon head coach in a statement.

The player had recently completed his communications degree and was set to walk across the stage next month during the school’s commencement ceremony. The school plans to honor the young player during a “celebration of life” along with others who have passed away during the school year.

Frayer’s team loss 86-74 to Iowa during the NCAA tournament’s first round last week but that didn’t stop him from showing love to his team. Frayer’s pinned a tweet to his Twitter account expressing how grateful he was for his team.

“I bleed purple FOREVER!!!! THANK YOU LOPE NATION for the last 5 years..it’s been nothing less than amazing..from President Mueller, to our coaching staff, to my brothers who I compete with everyday..it’s love FOREVER. 4 Gone,” tweeted the Grand Canyon star.

I bleed purple FOREVER!!!! THANK YOU LOPE NATION for the last 5 years..it’s been nothing less than amazing..from President Mueller, to our coaching staff, to my brothers who I compete with everyday..it’s love FOREVER. 4 Gone🤘🏿💜 — Oscar Proud #⃣4⃣ (@Oscar_Frayer) March 21, 2021

As reported by theGrio, another young athlete lost his life last week.

On Monday, John F. Kennedy High School in Sacramento, Calif. paid tribute to Emmanuel “Manny” Antwi, a senior who suddenly collapsed and died while playing in a football game.

No details have been released about what caused the death of the 18-year-old. Following his collapse, Antwi was given medical attention and CPR on the sideline and was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead, the Sacramento Bee reports. The rest of the game was then canceled.

Antwi collapsed in the fourth quarter of his team’s game against Hiram Johnson High.

screenshot/Twitter

“There is nothing that can prepare you for a moment like that,” said Johnson coach Alex-Gomes-Coelho. “The pain is indescribable. When you play or coach team sports you really become a family. My heart hurts for Cougar Nation and Manny’s family at home.”

A GoFundMe page has been launched to raise money for the teenager’s grieving family.

