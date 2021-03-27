NAACP Image Awards 2021: Complete winner’s list
Issa Rae, Lebron James, DJ D-Nice, Chadwick Boseman, and more talent took home trophies during the annual event.
The 2021 NAACP Image Awards, hosted by actor Anthony Anderson for the eight consecutive year, celebrated the best of Black Hollywood during the ceremony, which was virtual due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Read More: NAACP Image Awards nominees announced
A handful of winners were announced during a pre-telecast before the show aired. theGrio previously reported Barack Obama, Jamie Foxx and the Facebook series Red Table Talk, hosted by Jada Pinkett Smith, were all announced as winners.
Since this year’s awards was not filmed in front of a live audience, the trophies were mailed to people’s homes and the acceptance speeches were given via video conferencing. theGrio caught with some nominees beforehand, including Swizz Beatz, Marsai Martin and Timbaland, who were excited just to be acknowledged.
Read More: NAACP Image Awards nominees announced
View the complete winners list below:
Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series
Regé-Jean Page – “Bridgerton” (Netflix) (Winner)
Jonathan Majors – “Lovecraft Country” (HBO)
Keith David – “Greenleaf” (OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network)
Nicco Annan – “P-Valley” (Starz)
Sterling K. Brown – “This Is Us” (NBC)
Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series
Viola Davis – “How To Get Away With Murder” (ABC) (Winner)
Angela Bassett – “9-1-1” (FOX)
Brandee Evans – “P-Valley” (Starz)
Jurnee Smollett – “Lovecraft Country” (HBO)
Simone Missick – “All Rise” (CBS)
Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series
Issa Rae – “Insecure” (HBO) (Winner)
Folake Olowofoyeku – “Bob Hearts Abishola” (CBS)
Regina Hall – “Black Monday” (Showtime)
Tracee Ellis Ross – “Black-ish” (ABC)
Yara Shahidi – “Grown-ish” (Freeform)
Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture
Viola Davis – “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” (Netflix) (Winner)
Issa Rae – “The Photograph” (Universal Pictures)
Janelle Monáe – “Antebellum” (Lionsgate)
Madalen Mills – “Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey” (Netflix)
Tracee Ellis Ross – “The High Note” (Focus Features)
Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture
Chadwick Boseman – “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” (Netflix) (Winner)
Anthony Mackie – “The Banker” (Apple TV Plus)
Delroy Lindo – “Da 5 Bloods” (Netflix)
Forest Whitaker – “Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey” (Netflix)
Will Smith – “Bad Boys For Life” (Columbia Pictures/Sony Pictures Entertainment)
Outstanding Motion Picture
“Bad Boys For Life” (Columbia Pictures/Sony Pictures Entertainment)
“Da 5 Bloods” (Netflix)
“Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey” (Netflix)
“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” (Netflix)
“One Night In Miami…” (Amazon Studios)
Chairman’s Award
Rev. D. James Lawson
Presidents Award
LeBron James
Hall of Fame Award
Eddie Murphy
Entertainer of the Year
D-Nice
Regina King
Viola Davis
Trevor Noah
Tyler Perry
Social Justice Impact
Stacey Abrams
April Ryan
Debbie Allen
Lebron James
Tamika Mallory
Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!
TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!
Share