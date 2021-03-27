NAACP Image Awards 2021: Complete winner’s list

Issa Rae, Lebron James, DJ D-Nice, Chadwick Boseman, and more talent took home trophies during the annual event.

The 2021 NAACP Image Awards, hosted by actor Anthony Anderson for the eight consecutive year, celebrated the best of Black Hollywood during the ceremony, which was virtual due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Read More: NAACP Image Awards nominees announced

A handful of winners were announced during a pre-telecast before the show aired. theGrio previously reported Barack Obama, Jamie Foxx and the Facebook series Red Table Talk, hosted by Jada Pinkett Smith, were all announced as winners.

Since this year’s awards was not filmed in front of a live audience, the trophies were mailed to people’s homes and the acceptance speeches were given via video conferencing. theGrio caught with some nominees beforehand, including Swizz Beatz, Marsai Martin and Timbaland, who were excited just to be acknowledged.

View the complete winners list below:



Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series

Regé-Jean Page – “Bridgerton” (Netflix) (Winner)

Jonathan Majors – “Lovecraft Country” (HBO)

Keith David – “Greenleaf” (OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network)

Nicco Annan – “P-Valley” (Starz)

Sterling K. Brown – “This Is Us” (NBC)

Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series

Viola Davis – “How To Get Away With Murder” (ABC) (Winner)

Angela Bassett – “9-1-1” (FOX)

Brandee Evans – “P-Valley” (Starz)

Jurnee Smollett – “Lovecraft Country” (HBO)

Simone Missick – “All Rise” (CBS)

In this screengrab, Regé-Jean Page, winner of Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series category speaks at the 52nd NAACP Image Awards Virtual Press Conference on March 27, 2021 in Various Cities. (Photo by Getty Images/Getty Images for NAACP Image Awards)

Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series

Issa Rae – “Insecure” (HBO) (Winner)

Folake Olowofoyeku – “Bob Hearts Abishola” (CBS)

Regina Hall – “Black Monday” (Showtime)

Tracee Ellis Ross – “Black-ish” (ABC)

Yara Shahidi – “Grown-ish” (Freeform)

Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture

Viola Davis – “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” (Netflix) (Winner)

Issa Rae – “The Photograph” (Universal Pictures)

Janelle Monáe – “Antebellum” (Lionsgate)

Madalen Mills – “Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey” (Netflix)

Tracee Ellis Ross – “The High Note” (Focus Features)

Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture

Chadwick Boseman – “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” (Netflix) (Winner)

Anthony Mackie – “The Banker” (Apple TV Plus)

Delroy Lindo – “Da 5 Bloods” (Netflix)

Forest Whitaker – “Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey” (Netflix)

Will Smith – “Bad Boys For Life” (Columbia Pictures/Sony Pictures Entertainment)

In this screengrab, Julius Tennon and Viola Davis, winner of Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series and Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture categories speak at the 52nd NAACP Image Awards Virtual Press Conference on March 27, 2021 in Various Cities. (Photo by Getty Images/Getty Images for NAACP Image Awards)

Outstanding Motion Picture

“Bad Boys For Life” (Columbia Pictures/Sony Pictures Entertainment)

“Da 5 Bloods” (Netflix)

“Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey” (Netflix)

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” (Netflix)

“One Night In Miami…” (Amazon Studios)

Chairman’s Award

Rev. D. James Lawson

Presidents Award

LeBron James

In this screengrab, Issa Rae, winner of Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series category speaks at the 52nd NAACP Image Awards Virtual Press Conference on March 27, 2021 in Various Cities. (Photo by Getty Images/Getty Images for NAACP Image Awards)

Hall of Fame Award

Eddie Murphy

Entertainer of the Year

D-Nice

Regina King

Viola Davis

Trevor Noah

Tyler Perry

Social Justice Impact

Stacey Abrams

April Ryan

Debbie Allen

Lebron James

Tamika Mallory

