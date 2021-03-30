‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ drops new trailer for season 4

Season four is set to premiere to Hulu on April 28

The Handmaid’s Tale is back and June wants justice.

The fourth season of Hulu’s drama series is set to premiere to Hulu on April 28 and the sneak peak trailer looks action packed and intense. The final scene of the two-minute trailer features the show’s lead, June played by Elisabeth Moss asking for “justice.”

“In the upcoming fourth season of The Handmaid’s Tale, June (Elisabeth Moss) strikes back against Gilead as a fierce rebel leader, but the risks she takes bring unexpected and dangerous new challenges,” per a press release obtained by theGrio.

“Her quest for justice and revenge threatens to consume her and destroy her most cherished relationships.”

The Handmaid’s Tale Season 4 Image: Hulu

The series also stars Samira Wiley, (Orange Is the New Black), Alexis Bledel ( Gilmore Girls) and O. T. Fagbenle (Looking).

Per the release, the show is “Adapted from the classic novel by Margaret Atwood, The Handmaid’s Tale is the story of life in the dystopia of Gilead, a totalitarian society in what was formerly the United States. Offred (Moss), one of the few fertile women known as Handmaids in the oppressive Republic of Gilead, struggles to survive as a reproductive surrogate for a powerful Commander and his resentful wife.”

Check out the trailer for season four below.

As reported by theGrio, Hulu is also set to debut a new Mike Tyson series which has created tension between the popular streaming service and the pro athlete.

Iron Mike is set to be an eight-episode series based on the life and career of Mike Tyson. From the team behind the popular film based on Tonya Harding, I, Tonya, the series is said to “explore the wild, tragic and controversial life” of Tyson, calling him “one of the most polarizing figures in sports culture.”

Oddly, for a story based on his own life, Tyson himself is not involved in any capacity with the project.

(Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

In a recent statement, Tyson slammed Hulu for their new autobiographical project. The famed boxer said in his statement to The Hollywood Reporter, “Hulu’s announcement to do an unauthorized miniseries of my life, although unfortunate, isn’t surprising.”

Tyson then calls for Hollywood to analyze how they handle, and profit off of Black stories. He says, “Hollywood needs to be more sensitive to Black experiences especially after all that has transpired in 2020. My authorized story is in development and will be announced in coming days.”

The Iron Mike series is created by Steven Rogers, the screenwriter behind I, Tonya. Serving as showrunner and executive producer is Karin Gist, executive producer and showrunner of Mixed-ish on ABC.

Additional reporting by Jared Alexander

