Regé-Jean Page wins Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series at NAACP Image Awards 2021

The actor won for his breakout role in the hit Netflix series 'Bridgerton'

Loading the player...

It looks like “The Duke of Hastings” is still winning over the hearts and minds of fans around the world. Bridgerton star Regé-Jean Page nabbed his first NAACP Image Award on Saturday for his breakout role in the hit Netflix series.

Since Bridgerton dropped on Netflix in December 2020, Regé-Jean Page has become one of Hollywood’s most in-demand leadin men, with magazine covers, movie deals and a Saturday Night Live hosting gig. Now, the actor is adding a coveted award to his portfolio, winning the NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series for his role of Simon (The Duke of Hastings) in the period drama from Shondaland.

Read More: Regé-Jean Page, Alfre Woodard to join Chris Evans in Netflix’s ‘The Gray Man’

In this screengrab, Regé-Jean Page, winner of Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series category speaks at the 52nd NAACP Image Awards Virtual Press Conference on March 27, 2021 in Various Cities. (Photo by Getty Images/Getty Images for NAACP Image Awards)

Page was seemingly shocked while accepting his award, screaming out, “Nah man, nah man!” after Misty Copeland announced his win. He said in his speech, “Congratulations to everyone in the category! This absolutely goes out to all of the incredible people on our team for making something so unique.” Page then took a moment to recognize the significance of his Bridgerton role, specifically as a leading Black man in a period drama, a genre that usually cast white actors.

He said in his speech, “It is the highest honor to represent us in the fullness of our humanity, of our beauty, of our joy, of our glamour, of our splendor, of our royalty, of our romance, of our love…it is the highest honor to represent that and to represent the people I do represent.”

Page’s recent SNL appearance became a ratings smash for the historic sketch show. As TheGrio previously reported in February, the actor was featured in almost every sketch that night, including a hilarious monologue in which some of the resident SNL players, Ego Nwodim and Aidy Bryant, flirted with the actor as he prepped for his hosting gig.

Read More: ‘SNL’ gets ratings boost thanks to ‘Bridgerton’ star Regé-Jean Page

Shonda Rhimes, the CEO of Shondaland, is, of course, a huge fan of Page. Writing for his recognition in the TIME100, she wrote about Page, “He is that rare actor, one who brings an intensity, an intelligence and a precision to his work, providing endless depth to any scene. His disappearance into character builds a vibrant world for us to enter, making it impossible to imagine any other actor playing the role. Few actors craft their moments so beautifully—or steal our attention so quickly.”

She continued to praise the actor in her essay, writing, “As evidenced by his performance in Bridgerton, Regé is a singular talent whose prospects are limitless. Today, he may be our duke. By tomorrow… not even I can dream big enough to imagine.”

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

Loading the player...

Share

