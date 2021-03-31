Michael Strahan closes trademark gap in must-see reveal

Strahan said he didn’t talk to anyone or post about considering the procedure because he knew people would tell him not to do it.

Loading the player...

Good Morning America host Michael Strahan has closed his signature tooth gap, and he shared the transformation on social media.

He called the procedure a “moment 50 years in the making.”

“Good Morning America” host Michael Strahan has closed his signature tooth gap, a procedure he called a “moment 50 years in the making.” (Twitter)

“I did it. #GoodbyeGap,” Strahan wrote on Twitter. He said he didn’t talk to anyone or post about considering the procedure because he knew people would tell him not to do it. “I’ve got to do what I want to do for myself now,” he said.

Commenters expressed that they loved and would miss his signature look.

Strahan’s bright new smile was the work of Smile Design Manhattan, a cosmetic dentistry service in New York. E! News interviewed Dr. Lee Gause, the dentist who reportedly did the procedure.

“There are lots of miraculous things that can be done with cosmetic dentistry, and Michael Strahan has probably the most signature gap on television,” said Gause. “It just shows the miracles that are possible with cosmetic dentistry to be able to close a gap that is the size of Michael Strahan’s. I think he looks great. I think he was pretty excited about it.”

Read More: Natalia Bryant celebrates USC acceptance with mom Vanessa: ‘I got in!’

Gause reportedly would not share if Strahan’s procedure was permanent or temporary.

Fans are still not completely convinced that the video and the procedure are real, especially since Strahan tweeted just last week, “I rock my gap with pride! It’s who I am!”

Read More: NY man who killed his mother arrested in attack on Asian woman

In an interview with Elle magazine in 2012, he said he had considered closing his gap previously.

“There’s so much pressure to be perfect,” Strahan told the publication. “You can fix everything now. For me, I made the conscious effort to say, ‘This is who I am.’ I’m not perfect. I don’t want to try to be perfect. At this point, I don’t think my kids would recognize me without it. They’d be like, ‘Who is this stranger in the house? Call 911!'”

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s “Dear Culture” podcast? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire and Roku. Download theGrio.com today!

Loading the player...

Share

