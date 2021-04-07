Danielle Kwateng named executive editor of Teen Vogue following Mccammond exit

Kwateng is a graduate of Howard University who was already a top editor at the Condé Nast publication

Teen Vogue has a new executive editor.

Danielle Kwateng has been named to the post following the exit of Alexi McCammond who recently resigned as editor-in-chief after her old, racially insensitive tweets resurfaced.

“I’m so excited for the future of Teen Vogue. Our diverse and brilliant staff of editors and writers plan to continue amplifying the voices of the unheard, telling stories that normally go untold, and providing resources for teens looking to make a tangible impact in their communities,” Kwateng wrote in an introduction letter. “But we also plan to evolve with our readers, because we can’t be the young person’s guide to saving the world without you.”

We appreciate your patience as we've navigated the last few weeks. Please take a moment to read this important letter from our newly appointed executive editor, Danielle Kwateng ⤵️ https://t.co/zx2eFTMeiZ — Teen Vogue (@TeenVogue) April 7, 2021

A graduate of Howard University, Kwateng was the entertainment and culture director at Teen Vogue for the last two years. She has also held positions at Vice and Essence magazine, per her Linkedin.

“I could only dream of stepping into this role. I am honored to be able to work with a team that is committed to serving you — young, activated people with something to say,” she wrote.

Now that Kwateng is in place, hopefully Teen Vogue can move past its recent controversies.

Days after McCammond’s exit, another Teen Vogue staffer, who supported McCammond’s exit, was called out for using the N-word, also in old tweets.

And as per theGrio, a report claims Teen Vogue’s outgoing editor warned Condé Nast and former staff about her replacement McCammond‘s racially charged tweets.

The Washington Post published an analysis of the scandal, which claims that Peoples Wagner had proactively contacted her former staffers to warn them about McCammond before they announced her as a member of the team.

McCammond, 27, was confirmed as Peoples Wagner’s replacement in March. However, shortly thereafter, anti-Asian tweets she shared in 2011 resurfaced on social media and sparked public outrage. As a result, she ended up announcing her resignation on March 18 before having an opportunity to formally step into her new role.

REVEALED: Former Teen Vogue editor told staff she'd warned Condé Nast about racist tweets https://t.co/bcrR8mYxT2 — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) April 5, 2021

Peoples Wagner, who made history in 2018 when she became the youngest editor-in-chief of any Condé Nast magazine, reportedly warned higher ups not to put McCammond on the list of her potential successors.

The Black fashion exec allegedly foreshadowed how McCammond’s controversial tweets could come back to haunt them and create an uproar — a prediction that came true within days of Condé Nast chief Anna Wintour‘s announcement.

“Alexi has the powerful curiosity and confidence that embodies the best of our next generation of leaders,” Wintour announced March 5, allegedly blindsiding Teen Vogue staffers who voiced their concerns at a subsequent meeting with her.

“We’ve built our outlet’s reputation as a voice for justice and change — we take immense pride in our work and in creating an inclusive environment,” the staffers wrote in a joint statement.

Additional reporting by Blue Telusma

