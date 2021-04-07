Osbourne shares texts with Sheryl Underwood in response to claim they haven’t spoken

'My heart is heavy and I'm deeply saddened by the events that transpired.'

Sharon Osbourne has clapped back at Sheryl Underwood’s claim that she hasn’t heard from her former colleague since their falling out on the March 10 episode of The Talk.

On Tuesday, Osbourne shared text messages that she claimed to have sent Underwood following their heated on-air conversation about Piers Morgan.

As theGRIO previously reported, Osbourne became defensive after supporting Morgan’s criticism of Meghan Markle’s revelations to Oprah Winfrey during their interview last month. The Duchess of Sussex said she had been left suicidal and faced racism within the institution of the British royal family. Osbourne defended Morgan’s fiery response to the bombshell interview and Underwood confronted her about it on-air.

Underwood said on her podcast Tuesday that Osbourne has not called her since their interaction. On Wednesday, Osbourne shared texts suggesting she did reach out. The screenshots of her messages, per The Daily Mail, appear to show three different texts sent to Underwood between March 12 and March 18.

Sheryl Underwood and Sharon Osbourne / Twitter

“Sheryl, My heart is heavy and I’m deeply saddened by the events that transpired on Wednesday. I don’t want to lose my true friend over this,” the first message reads. “Im sorry for telling you to f— off during the break, I’m sorry for accusing you of fake crying while we were live on air I’m sorry for losing my temper with you. I felt shocked, scared and saddened by what felt like was a blind sided attack. You know me. You know how I’ve always had your back.”

The text continues, “We’ve outlasted everyone on this show and that’s because we’ve always been a team and had each other backs. I consider you a genuine friend. If you want to talk on the phone over the weekend I’m here. Once again from the bottom of my heart I’m sorry. Is there anything You need from me of that I can do to help you heal? Love and respect always – Sharon.”

The final text reads, “Sheryl I am thinking about you Hope you are well Sending my love.”

The screenshots show no responses from Underwood. A source previously told Page Six of the situation: “She texted [Underwood] a very detailed, emotional and heartfelt apology… It was very personal and Sheryl did not get back to her.”

Following Underwood and Osbourne’s emotional conversation, CBS placed The Talk on hiatus and a complaint was filed about a hostile work environment. Journalist Yashar Ali reported that Osbourne was accused of making racist comments by former co-hosts Holly Robinson Peete and Julie Chen, claims Osbourne denied.

During her podcast this week, Underwood expressed regret over the situation with Osbourne but conceded it may have been inevitable.

“Sometimes in life, something happens and you go, ‘Gosh, if I just would’ve…’ There’s nothing I could have ‘just would’ve’ — this was going to happen, out of my control,” she said. “Sometimes you don’t want to know what you know, you don’t want to feel and hear what you feel and hear, don’t want to accept what you have to accept.”

Underwood admitted that she had “heard things” about Osbourne’s alleged racism prior to joining The Talk for its second season in 2011.

“I had heard things, and I got phone calls of this and that,” Underwood recalled during the podcast. “I said, ‘Thank you for the information.’ Because listen, in this business you’ve got all types of personalities, right?”

Underwood also revealed that she has not spoken to Osbourne since the March 10 incident but she is still fond of the British native.

“A lot of people said ‘Sharon Osbourne was not your friend.’ I can see the way people feel like that. I can see that,” Underwood said. “A lot of people felt, who would do that? What friend would do that?”

“I still love the Osbournes, from what I’ve known of them. I don’t know anything other than what I’ve experienced with them, and this thing that has happened is disappointing to me,” she added. “And maybe people don’t want to hear me say, ‘I still love the Osbournes.’ I’m not saying I liked being treated the way I was treated. I’m very disappointed. And I’m just trying to navigate my feelings about that because it was a trauma.”

