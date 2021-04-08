LeBron James’ production company developing ‘House Party’ reboot

The company is currently in negotiations with its potential leading actors

Lebron James‘ production company is getting ready to host the best “House Party” in years. According to Deadline, a “reimagining” of the 1990 cult comedy film, House Party, is headed to theaters soon.

House Party debuted in 1990 to almost instant critical acclaim, catapulting Kid ‘N Play to superstardom, and has since become a classic film in its own right. Now, it looks like 30 years later a whole new generation will get their own version of the teen musical comedy. Per Deadline, the House Party reboot produced by James and Maverick Carter has tapped music video director Calmatic for the project and reportedly is already in negotiations with its leading stars.

The script for the film is written by Stephen Glover and Jamal Olori of the Emmy award winning series Atlanta.

LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers stands on the court in a game against the New Orleans Pelicans during the first half at Staples Center on February 25, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

SpringHill (James’ company) and New Line are hoping to recapture the magic of the original flick by casting “rising stars” and are currently in negotiating with Jorge Lendeborg Jr. and Tosin Cole for those coveted roles. The team has reportedly gone through “tons of auditions” and, “will now look to find their female counterparts and insiders say expect plenty of fun surprises on the cameo front as well.”

Lendeborg has been seen in films such as Marvel and Sony’s Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far From Home. He is also set to appear in the upcoming Netflix film, Night Teeth, produced by 42 Films. Cole, who has been seen in Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Doctor Who, is the lead role in 61st Street, an AMC/BBC limited series produced by Michael B. Jordan.

The House Party reboot was first announced in 2018, as theGrio previously reported. While no casting announcement had been made at the time, James told The Hollywood Reporter, “This is definitely not a reboot. It’s an entirely new look for a classic movie. Everyone I grew up with loved House Party. To partner with this creative team to bring a new House Party to a new generation is unbelievable.”

James is fresh off the debut of the Space Jam: A New Legacy trailer, which stars James himself along with hundreds of classic cartoon characters. The original film, Space Jam starring Michael Jordan, debuted 25 years ago, with this sequel honoring the special anniversary of the classic movie. Space Jam: A New Legacy will premiere in theaters on July 16th before landing on HBO Max 31 days later.

