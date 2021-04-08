Tennis pro Taylor Townsend welcomes first child, son Adyn

Townsend announced her pregnancy back in October, one month after competing in the US Open

Taylor Townsend is a new mother!

The professional tennis player recently took to Instagram to announce the news and share her bundle of joy with the world, per People. According to the sweet photo, Townsend welcomed her son, Adyn Aubrey Johnson, on Sunday, March 14.

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WEST VIRGINIA – AUGUST 01: Taylor Townsend of the Philadelphia Freedoms is introduced before the semifinals of the World TeamTennis at The Greenbrier on August 01, 2020 in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

“I guess I made y’all wait long enough!! I can’t put into words how happy I am to introduce the love of my life!! He is perfect!” wrote the 24-year-old alongside a picture holding her baby boy. “Guess how much he weighed at birth for a special surprise!”

The Chicago native has been documenting her pregnancy journey on Instagram for friends and family to enjoy. In October, she took to the social media platform and released a video mentioning the accomplishment she has made leading up to motherhood.

The video starts with:

“At four years old I was told I would never make it and I should quit. At 12 I became the youngest-ever to win the Georgia state qualifier,” says the tennis star. “At 15, I didn’t think I was good enough, but I proved myself wrong by winning the junior Australian open in singles and in doubles.”

Townsend announced her pregnancy back in October, one month after competing in the US Open. She participated in the singles and doubles tournaments and currently holds the 90th spot in the Women’s Tennis Association rankings.

The video continues with Townsend saying, “My entire life, my entire career, I’ve heard you can’t, you won’t and I’ve used it as a reason to fight hard and as motivation to keep playing.”

As reported by theGrio, tennis champ Naomi Osaka is taking a break.

Osaka has pulled out of the Stuttgart Open after confessing to being homesick and unsure of long stretches on the road.

Osaka, who is currently ranked the number two tennis female player in the world, withdrew from WTA clay-court competition which is set to begin April 17-15 in southwest Germany. The games serve as a build-up to the French Open that is scheduled to begin on May 23.

Organizers confirmed that she will begin the European season later in May.

Naomi Osaka has been named brand ambassador for Louis Vuitton. (Getty Images)

Osaka is fresh off her first Grand Slam title of 2021 after she beat USA’s Jennifer Brady in the Australian Open final in January. However, she told reporters in Miami that there wasn’t a desire on her part to travel so much and play in as many tournaments, Yahoo News reported.

“Well for me, I’m not really sure what a normal schedule is but I’ve never thought of myself as the player that would play week-in and week-out,” Osaka said. “I personally get homesick quite often and it makes me kinda sad sometimes.”

“I would like to travel somewhere and focus on that tournament.”

The Japanese and Haitian superstar added that she’d be more selective in the games she chose to play in 2021.

Additional reporting by Stephanie Guerilus

