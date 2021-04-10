Dwayne Johnson reacts to poll saying 46% of respondents would support White House bid

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is widely known for his wrestling catchphrase, “Do you smell what The Rock is Cooking?”

Nearly decades after handing up his boots and retiring from professional wrestling, there’s a chance he may cook up a campaign for the White House.

Responding to results from a new poll, Johnson said in a tweet Thursday that the position was likely not made with him in mind, but left room for speculation that the man famous for the people’s eyebrow could one day represent the people in office.

Dwayne Johnson attends a Hand and Footprint ceremony honoring Kevin Hart at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX on December 10, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jean Baptiste Lacroix/Getty Images)

“Not sure our Founding Fathers envisioned a six-four, bald, tattooed, half-Black, half-Samoan, tequila drinking, pick up truck driving, fanny pack wearing guy joining their club – but if it ever happens it’d be my honor to serve the people,” Johnson said.

Johnson, not ruling the idea out, in the tweet shared a Newsweek article reporting that a large share of Americans would like to see the actor star as the nation’s commander-in-chief. The outlet cites a poll released last week by Piplsay saying 46% of respondents would support a Johnson campaign for U.S. president in 2024.

Piplsay is a platform for researching consumer opinions.

This is not the first time Johnson has openly contemplated a presidential run. He’s stated his intrigue during multiple interviews on talk shows like The Ellen Show and The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. He did say, however, that he would not seek the presidency without first gaining political experience in a role.

“So, if that were to happen, in 2024 or 2028, I would have to go to work and get some experience and understand policy,” Johnson told Steve Colbert in 2018.

As previously reported by theGrio, Johnson has no current concrete affiliations with any political party.

During an interview last fall with then-Democratic nominee Joe Biden and running mate Kamala Harris, Johnson said that he was a self-proclaimed “political independent and centrist.” Although he endorsed Biden and Harris for the White House, he said he has voted for both parties throughout his adult life.

His endorsement of Biden and Harris was his first such public endorsement of any political candidate.

The Piplsay poll also solicited thoughts on other celebrities running for public office. Over 63% stated that Hollywood stars with the “right political aptitude” or “the right team in place” would make good politicians.

In addition to Johnson, 30% of the pollster stated that they would sport Academy Award-winning actress Angelina Jolie for a run at the White House. Media mogul Oprah Winfrey got 27% support for a presidential run, while 22% of respondents would support an Oval Office bid from two-time Academy Award winning actor Tom Hanks.

Oscar winner Matthew McConaughey garnered 29% support if he ever decides to run for governor of Texas.

The poll consisted of 30,138 adults. No margin of error was disclosed.

