Dwayne Johnson open to possible presidential bid: ‘If that’s what the people wanted’

The 'Young Rock' creator says that he'd be willing to run but only with public support

Could Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson be eyeing the White House in the future? Apparently, that prospect isn’t completely out of the question.

This week, while speaking with USA Today to promote his new comedy series Young Rock, which is based on his early life, Johnson addressed social media rumors that he was open to becoming our commander-in-chief someday.

Dwayne Johnson at the UK Premiere of JUMANJI: THE NEXT LEVEL at Odeon IMAX Waterloo on December 5, 2019. (Photo by Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images for Sony)

“I would consider a presidential run in the future if that’s what the people wanted. Truly I mean that, and I’m not flippant in any way with my answer,” said the former WWE star and father of three. “That would be up to the people. … So I would wait, and I would listen. I would have my finger on the pulse, my ear to the ground.”

This isn’t the first that we’ve heard these rumors about the 48-year-old leading man. Back in 2017 when Trump was just beginning his term he confessed to GQ, “I’d like to see a greater leadership. When there’s a disagreement, and you have a large group of people that you’re in a disagreement with — for example, the media — I feel like it informs me that I could be better.”

“We all have issues, and we all gotta work our s— out. And I feel like one of the qualities of a great leader is not shutting people out. I miss that part,” he continued at the time.

“Even if we disagree, we’ve got to figure it out. Because otherwise, I feel, as an American, all I hear and all I see in the example you’re setting is ‘Now I’m shutting you out. And you can’t come.’ [Disagreement] informs us. The responsibility as president — I [would] take responsibility for everyone. Especially when you disagree with me.”

“If there’s a large number of people disagreeing, there might be something I’m not seeing, so let me see it,” he said. “Let me understand it.”

