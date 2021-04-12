‘Baldwin Hills’ star Gerren Taylor dies at 30

The former reality TV star and model leaves behind a 7-year-old daughter.

Gerren Taylor, model and star of the BET reality series Baldwin Hills, reportedly passed away in her sleep Sunday at age 30.

Although word of her death began circulating early Monday on social media, no confirmation could officially be made. That didn’t stop many of her fans and Baldwin Hills co-stars from taking to social media this morning to honor the life of Taylor, born Ashley Taylor Gerren, who reportedly battled with lupus.

Gerren Taylor, a model and member of the “Baldwin Hills” cast, poses for pictures at the August 2008 premiere of “America The Beautiful” at the Mann’s Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Getty Images)

Outside of her reality TV career, Taylor was the youngest model ever signed to the runway division of LA Models at just 12 years old, according to Essence. After she left the reality show, she eventually signed with Ford Modeling Agency and was featured in the documentary film, America the Beautiful. Recently, Taylor ran a successful children’s boutique, Miyoko’s Closet. She often shared pictures of her now 7-year-old daughter on her Instagram page.

Baldwin Hills was often called “the Black version of MTV’s Laguna Beach,” following the lives of wealthy Black teens in the Baldwin Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles. During its first season, the New York Times described the series as “what ‘Laguna Beach’ would be like if the girls weren’t as mean, the boys weren’t as feckless, and the parents were all fiercely protective and involved in their children’s lives.”

Queen Ashley “Gerren” Taylor, my sister, an LA legend. forever in our heart. rest in eternal peace. @_Moriahj and I prayed for your soul and your family today thinking about all the good times we shared. pic.twitter.com/ktQak6K6Om — eh-tee-en (@walkgoodetienne) April 12, 2021

Taylor’s Baldwin Hills co-star Etienne Maurice tweeted out his thoughts on her tragic passing, writing, “Queen Ashley ‘Gerren’ Taylor, my sister, an LA legend. forever in our heart. rest in eternal peace. @_Moriahj and I prayed for your soul and your family today thinking about all the good times we shared.”

Maurice, the son of acting legend Sheryl Lee Ralph, also used Instagram stories to share his thoughts, writing, “wish I wasn’t losing so many of my friends this young. life is so precious.”

Maurice tagged his Baldwin Hills co-star Moriah Johnson, who was known as the “heartthrob jock” on the series. Johnson also tweeted his thoughts on Taylor’s passing. He wrote, “Safe travels Gerren,” along with heartfelt emojis. In a follow-up post, Johnson wrote:

“Still can’t believe it.. Feels like I’ve lost a piece of my childhood. It’s difficult to comprehend the brevity of life at times, and so we must live and love as best we can while we can. Sending my love and prayers to the Taylor family and all affected by this untimely loss. Such a beautiful and confident soul. Enjoy your rest.”

Model Gerren Taylor (left) and singer David Banner arrive at the premiere of “America The Beautiful” at the Mann’s Chinese Theatre on August 19, 2008 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Getty Images)

Taylor’s friend Ray Cunningham of VH1’s Love & HipHop, also used Instagram to honor the loss of his close friend.

He wrote in his caption: “just got the worst news ever and I’m still not processing it fully. I’ve known @mstaylorxo since 2006, the #BaldwinHills cast was like the little sisters and brothers to #CollegeHill ❤️ I was sneaking her into parties with me 😂 She was one of the first people to reach out to me when I shared my alopecia diagnosis and she shared her’s with me. I ❤️ u. You will be missed. BET fam 🙏🏾❤️ Rest well love.”

