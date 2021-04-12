Prince Harry speaks on Prince Philip’s death: He was ‘cheeky ’til the end’

The Duke of Sussex shared a special phrase at the end of his heartfelt statement

Prince Harry has spoken out on Prince Philip‘s death, saying in his statement that his grandfather was, “cheeky ’til the end.”

As theGrio reported, last week the Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip, passed away at 99. A day after he reportedly landed in the U.K. for the funeral, his grandson, Prince Harry, has released an official statement on the loss of his grandfather.

Prince Harry shared in his heartfelt statement, “My grandfather was a man of service, honour and great humour. He was authentically himself, with a seriously sharp wit, and could hold the attention of any room due to his charm—and also because you never knew what he might say next.”

He continued, speaking to his grandfather’s personality, saying, “He will be remembered as the longest reigning consort to the Monarch, a decorated serviceman, a Prince and a Duke. But to me, like many of you who have lost a loved one or grandparent over the pain of this past year, he was my grandpa: master of the barbecue, legend of banter, and cheeky right ’til the end.”

“He has been a rock for Her Majesty The Queen with unparalleled devotion, by her side for 73 years of marriage, and while I could go on, I know that right now he would say to all of us, beer in hand, ‘Oh do get on with it!’,” he continued. “So, on that note, Grandpa, thank you for your service, your dedication to Granny, and for always being yourself. You will be sorely missed, but always remembered—by the nation and the world. Meghan, Archie, and I (as well as your future great-granddaughter) will always hold a special place for you in our hearts.”

The Prince’s statement concludes with, “Per Mare, Per Terram” which is Latin for “By Sea, By Land.” Royal Editor of Harpers Bazaar Omid Scoobie reported that the phrase is the official motto of the Royal Marines. Prince Harry eventually took over as Captain General of the Royal Marines in 2017, succeeding the Duke of Edinburgh.

Prince Harry’s arrival in the U.K. on Sunday is his first time returning home in over a year. Meghan Markle, who is currently pregnant with their second child, understandably did not fly overseas to attend. As theGrio’s Tonya Pendleton reported, a spokesperson for the royals shared, “The Duchess of Sussex has been advised by her physician not to travel. So the duke will be attending.”

