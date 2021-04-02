Snoop Dogg to join ‘The Voice’ as mega mentor

The multi-platinum artist will make his debut on season 20 of NBC's award-winning musical competition series.

Rapper Snoop Dogg has been revealed as the mega mentor for The Voice as the 20th season continues.

According to a provided release, the four-time Emmy Award-winning musical competition series enlisted the multi-platinum artist to mentor the remaining artists who have made it through the Battle Rounds, as each team prepares for the Knockouts which begin Monday, April 19. During the Knockout Rounds, each competitor will go against another teammate, performing an individually selected song.

Snoop Dogg’s role in this will be aiding each singer in creating a new and fresh perspective for their performance before the coaches. After each head-to-head, the coaches will select one performer to remain on their team.

Snoop Dogg attends the “Queen” (Credit: Getty Images)

Beyond joining The Voice, the entertainment icon and industry veteran continues to release new music. On March 31, Snoop Dogg released a brand new song, extending his nearly three-decade-long musical career that includes 19 studio albums. The new song “Roaches In My Ashtray” was issued as a single and features ProHoeZak.

The Doggystyle rapper joins superstar coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Blake Shelton and Nick Jonas. He is not the only new talent to join the show this season.

According to theGrio, R&B star Brandy Norwood joined season 20 as a battle advisor. The singer’s career has spanned decades, including music, film, and television. Now, The Voice will be taking some lessons from “The Vocal Bible” herself.

Brandy joined “Team Legend” in the show’s battle rounds.

When promoting B7 last year, Brandy sat down with theGrio and opened up about her new music and how her experiences shape her writing process.

On her single, “Borderline”, the singer explained, “‘Borderline’ is about me in an experience where I fell so hard for someone that was just unavailable to me … [it’s] a very hard thing to experience when you fall in love all alone…I really had to tell a story that was deep, that I experienced, that was true to me but that I did overcome in the video.”

SANDY SPRINGS, GEORGIA – AUGUST 29: 2019 BMI President’s Award Recipient, Brandy attends The 2019 BMI R

Once this season ends, pop-star Ariana Grande will replace Jonas in the 21st installment of the series.

The “Thank you, next” singer made the announcement on social media.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 26: Ariana Grande attends the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

“Surprise !!! i am beyond thrilled, honored, excited to be joining @kellyclarkson @johnlegend @blakeshelton next season ~ season 21 of @nbcthevoice !” she tweeted with the white heart emoji. “@nickjonas we will miss you.”

Legend shared his own tweet, welcoming Grande to the team.

So excited to welcome Ariana to our Voice family!! https://t.co/jBeq9cLPVj — John Legend (@johnlegend) March 30, 2021

This article contains additional reporting from theGrio’s Jared Alexander.

