Nina Parker becomes first Black woman with Macy’s plus-size clothing line

E! News’ Nina Parker has announced that she is launching a plus-size collection with Macy’s.

Her line ‘The Nina Parker Collection,’ is set to drop on May 14th and marks Macy’s first time collaborating with a Black, female-owned, plus-sized clothing label. Parker dished with E! News about the inspiration behind the designs made exclusively for the retail giant.

“My stylist and I were trying to find stuff off of the rack and it just wasn’t comparable to my counterparts,” Parker said. “It felt really unfair, like, ‘Yes, I am bigger than them, but does that mean I don’t matter as much because my waist is bigger?’

Parker’s 17-piece collection will be available at Macy’s stores and online. The affordable line features tank tops, dresses and denim for sizes 16W to 24W, with prices starting at $39 up to $129.

“With plus sizes, it’s like they want us to hide,” Parker explained. “They’re matronly, something my aunties might wear. I’m like, ‘I don’t understand why big has to mean conservative.’”

‘Parker said she wants curvy women to “feel bossy” in her designs. Her collection comes after the media personality grew tired of the endless challenges with finding designer clothing that was flattering on her body.

“I was tired of trying to make things work,” she said to E!. “I was tired of trying to make a square a peg fit into a circle. So, I was like, ‘Let me create my own circle.'”

Even the fit model had to have a “struggle” body.

“With plus, you’ll have fit models, but they have flat stomachs,” Parker explained. “For me, when I’m shopping, I look at women who have bodies similar to mine to know how I’m going to look. So, if the person doesn’t have your body type then you might be discouraged. It’s important to me that our fit model had curves, a little FUPA, thick calves—those types of things women struggle with.”

The Nightly Pop host eventually plans to expand her collection to include shapewear, swimwear, shoes and jewelry.

“I’m literally watching and paying attention,” she said. “I’m reading your comments. I’m looking at what I put on. So just know, if you think it’s not available in your size, it will be.”

In an Instagram post announcing her clothing collection, Parker wrote, “I don’t even have the words to express how just unbelievably happy I am. I’m just a girl who had a vision and I’m just so thankful and grateful that @macys believed in it and ME. I want women to feel empowered and seen. And trust this is JUST THE BEGINNING. Mark 5/14 on your calendars because NINA PARKER clothing will be in MACY’S all over the country!!!!! God is so good!!! Now hot girl summer can begin!!!!,” she said, adding “Also a huge huge thank you to my partners @reunitedclothing, working with you all is a dream come true!”

