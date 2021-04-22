Baby Blue says he’s in ICU, has to ‘learn to breathe, walk again’ after shooting

Pretty Ricky rapper Baby Blue tweeted out that he’s in ICU and has to “learn to breathe and walk again,” after being shot in Florida.

As theGrio previously reported, Diamond Blue Smith (Baby Blue) is a victim of an armed robbery and was shot in the shoulder area on Monday. Celebrating the release of his new song “Jerry Rice”, the rapper “was in the parking lot of SpareZ Bowling Alley near his vehicle with a friend in Davie, Florida when two armed men tried to take his chain.” The altercation reportedly ensued around midnight and ended with the rapper getting shot.

Now, Baby Blue reached out to his fans via social media from the ICU, updating them on his recovery journey.

Rapper Baby Blue of hip-hop group Pretty Ricky performs during BET’s Scream Tour IV: The Heartthrobs at the Orleans Arena August 3, 2005 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Baby Blue wrote in his tweet that while he has to learn to breathe and walk again, he has God on his side. He wrote, “Thankyou everyone for your thoughts and prayers. I’m still in ICU but I’m on the road to recovery. The bullet traveled throgh my lounges is in stuck in my back. I have to learn to breathe & walk again. I have a great medical team here at the hospital. God Got Me. Love, Blue.”

As theGrio reported, The Davie Police Department released a statement in regards to the shooting on Monday. It read: “The victim that sustained a gun shot wound, was transported to local area hospital, and remains in critical condition. The two suspects did flee the scene prior to Davie Police arrival. We’re currently seeking information regarding the suspect(s). One suspect wearing a black hoodie with a face covering, second suspect wearing a grey hoodie with face covering.”

(L-R) Pleasure, Spectacular, Baby Blue, and Slick ‘Em of Pretty Ricky pose for a photo backstage during MTV’s Total Request Live at the MTV Times Square Studios on August 13, 2007 in New York City. (Photo by Scott Gries/Getty Images)

The statement also indicated that the department does not believe it to be a random act of violence. “It is believed there is no specific, outstanding threat to the community at this time. The shooting does not appear to be a random act of violence. This investigation is still active and ongoing, updates may be released as they become available,” it read.

Per theGrio‘s report, the rapper was also arrested in October for alleged participation in a coronavirus relief loan scam. According to the press release from the Department of Justice, he was charged with “wire fraud, bank fraud, and conspiracy to commit wire fraud and bank fraud.”

