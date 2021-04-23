Herschel Walker seriously considering run against Warnock: report

“Wouldn’t it be fantastic if the legendary Herschel Walker ran for the United States Senate in Georgia?” said Donald Trump

Former NFLer Herschel Walker may be gearing up to take Democrat Raphael Warnock’s seat soon.

Walker has expressed interest in running for the U.S. Senate seat and would campaign against Warnock, but he has not spilled too many details, according to AJC.com.

Donald Trump has spoken out in support of the 59-year-old Republican and has encouraged his political run. “Wouldn’t it be fantastic if the legendary Herschel Walker ran for the United States Senate in Georgia?” said Trump recently, per AJC.

“He would be unstoppable, just like he was when he played for the Georgia Bulldogs, and in the NFL. He is also a GREAT person. Run Herschel, run!”

WASHINGTON, DC – APRIL 26: Herschel Walker, NFL great

The former NFLer played in the United States Football League promoted by Trump and was one of his early supporters. But despite Trump’s support for Walker, Warnock is not backing down and has a lot of support as well.

According to reports, between January 6 and March 31, the senator has amassed $5.7 million from over 101,000 of his supporters. His aides say he made Georgia history with the highest off-year fundraising quarter.

The Reverend won his senate seat back in January against incumbent Kelly Loeffler. But he will have to run again in 2022 because his seat filled the remaining two years of retired Republican Johnny Isakson’s term.

“In just a few short months, Senator Reverend Warnock has proven he delivers for Georgia and quickly passed coronavirus relief that included stimulus checks, relief for small businesses and resources for communities hit hardest by this pandemic,” per Warnock’s campaign.

If Walker is serious about running, the Texas resident will first need to move to Georgia before the November 2022 election. A few top Republicans worry he may fold during the campaign. Some also worry about his mental health struggle. The player was diagnosed with dissociative identity disorder, previously known as multiple personality disorder.

“I had it the whole time, I just didn’t know what it was,” Walker told ABC News back in 2008.

Walker recently spoke with FOX and said he and his family are “praying” about his run. “My family, we’re still going through this process of praying and really considering it,” he shared during a recent interview.

“And at the same time, I take it very serious. And people want me to decide, like, right now. And I said, ‘guys, I want to take my time because this is a very serious, serious thing.’ But I will tell you this. Hershel Walker believes in God. I believe in this country. I believe in the people. And I’m going to fight for the people of Georgia if I run so just stay tuned. And I tell you what, it’s going to be exciting.”

Walker concluded his speech by mentioning his focus is on bringing America together.

“I’m going to fight for the people of Georgia so just stay tuned,” Walker said, “I believe in constitution that is something special.”

