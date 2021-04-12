‘What’s In It For Us?’ podcast talks Georgia’s voter restriction bill with Roy Wood Jr

This week, host Dr. Christina Greer sits down with comedian and The Daily Show correspondent Roy Wood Jr. to shed light on Georgia’s laws and Derek Chauvin's trial

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp speaks to the media before health care workers received the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine outside of the Chatham County Health Department on December 15, 2020 in Savannah, Georgia.(Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images)

It’s April and things are revving up.

From COVID-19 vaccinations to observing Joe Biden and Kamala Harris work to fulfill their campaign promises, 2021 continues to reveal the unpredictability of our socio-political climate. That’s why, this week on the What’s In it For Us? podcast, host Dr. Christina Greer sits down with comedian and The Daily Show correspondent Roy Wood Jr. to shed light on Georgia’s restrictive voting laws, Derek Chauvin‘s trial and more. The question on our minds is, “what’s in it for us?”

“America is an apartment complex with no homeowner’s association and everyone’s doing whatever the hell they wanna do,” says Wood. “As Georgia goes, so goes the country–at least that’s what happened with the [2020] election.”

The 2020 election results in Georgia are indicative of the direction the South could have gone, notes Dr. Greer. As Black folks are very aware of how the pendulum swings, backlash and repercussions from the election results were expected. However, folks fully understood the impact when Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signed into law a restrictive voting bill.

For Wood Jr. and many others, the backlash isn’t the worst Black folks have faced. The comedian notes that the restrictive laws also severely impact poor white communities.

“We were still kicking back and drinking that champagne from Georgia getting flipped blue, not expecting the empire to strike back,” says Wood.

In addition to the Georgia voting bill, America has also been dealing with a rise in mass shootings as many places begin to reopen. Greer notes that the “American obsession of guns” is not only ridiculous, but ostensibly makes gun control an impossible feat.

Wood once again is not surprised at the quickness of how Americans have gone back to shooting each other. He reminds us that “we’re still at the wake of [Donald] Trump’s words” of blaming others, and acting out anger and hate on innocent people.

“It’s gonna take more than a shot to get people to start healing,” says Wood .

Lastly, as Chauvin’s trial continues, it boggles both Dr. Greer and Wood Jr. how much the defense is relying on the drugs as an excuse for the killing of George Floyd. After so many individuals watched footage of Floyd’s passing–from the infamous words “I can’t breathe” to the coroner saying lack of oxygen was the cause of death–Dr. Greer and Wood Jr. are perplexed at the thought of what is enough?

