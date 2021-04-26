‘The Challenge’ star Ashley Cain’s infant daughter dies of leukemia

Cain revealed her diagnosis last October, telling his Instagram followers she had "a very rare and aggressive form of leukemia."

According to a heartbreaking Instagram post, Azaylia Diamond Cain, the infant daughter of The Challenge star Ashley Cain, has died after an intense battle with leukemia at just eight months old.

Cain first revealed his daughter’s diagnosis on Instagram last October, telling his followers Azaylia had “a very rare and aggressive form of leukemia” that came with “many complications.” As BBC reported last month, Cain was able to raise a substantial amount of money for CAR-T therapy in Singapore for the baby, but he shared the tragic news of her passing in a series of posts on Sunday, speaking to his grief, writing that his “heart is shattered.”

On social media earlier this month, Ashley Cain shared this image of himself holding his infant daughter, Azaylia. The baby girl died Saturday. (Instagram)

“Rest In Paradise Princess 👼🏼🌈 I will always hold you in my heart,” the 30-year-old former soccer player wrote in the post announcing his daughter’s passing, “until I can hold you again in heaven.”

Monday morning, Cain yet again took to Instagram, this time intimately detailing his feelings and thoughts after such immense tragedy. The post includes a picture of him holding his daughter’s hand.

Speaking directly to her, he wrote in the caption: “You gave my life purpose, my face a smile, filled my heart with love and my soul with pride. I can’t put into words my sadness and pain, there aren’t words to describe it. I love you with every ounce of my body and I miss you so much already…you made me a better man. You made me the person I’ve always wanted to be. You’ve taught me more in your 8 months than I’ve learned my whole life.”

He continued his caption by making promises to her, saying her name will “live on.”

“I will carry your name across every ocean, along every road, to the top of every mountain and across the whole globe,” Cain vowed. “Your name will live, your legacy will be remembered and I will seek peace in living as your vessel to continue inspiring, giving strength, spreading joy and saving lives in your name, with your spirit, as your father until we meet again.”

Cain’s girlfriend Safiyya Vorajee, the baby’s mother, also took to Instagram to speak on the loss of her daughter. She wrote under a picture of her holding the infant: “You are my Angel my heartbeat my soul, RIP my precious baby, you will always be with me like a handprint on my heart.”

