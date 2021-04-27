Florida boy, 3, shot and killed at his birthday party; suspect at large

The shooting, outside a short-term rental, happened shortly after 8pm Saturday. A neighbor heard 20 to 30 gunshots.

Three-year-old Elijah LaFrance was shot and killed at his own birthday party in Golden Glades, Florida on Saturday night.

Miami-Dade Police said the boy and an unidentified 21-year-old woman were shot at the gathering. The woman is expected to survive her injuries.

Elijah LaFrance was shot and killed at his own third birthday party in Golden Glades, Florida on Saturday night. (Miami-Dade Police)

According to NBC 6 South Florida, the shooting happened near the exterior of a short-term rental shortly after 8 p.m. Saturday. A neighbor reported hearing 20 to 30 gunshots outside the home.

“A barrage of gunfire went on for a good 30 seconds, at least 40 or 50 probably,” Kevin Golden said. “I saw a car right here at the end of my driveway. There was an individual outside of the car with an assault rifle firing in this direction, of course.”

Officials in Miami-Dade County used social media to express their condolences and desire for justice.

“Last night a three-year-old was shot & killed at a birthday party,” Mayor Daniella Levine Cava tweeted Sunday. “There are no words to describe the immense loss & anger our community is feeling. We will do everything we can to bring this murderer to justice & we must stand together to demand an end to this cycle of tragedy.”

Our detectives are working around the clock, using all available resources, to solve the murder of 3-year-old Elijah LaFrance. We are out in the community handing out flyers, asking for any possible leads. If you have any information, please contact @crimestopper305 305-471-8477. pic.twitter.com/9eoIyYe0HL — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) April 25, 2021

“Our detectives are working around the clock, using all available resources, to solve the murder of 3-year-old Elijah LaFrance,” Miami-Dade Police officials tweeted. “We are out in the community handing out flyers, asking for any possible leads.”

There is currently a reward of $15,000 for information that leads to the arrest of young Elijah’s killer.

The murder of the little boy has justifiably upset the community.

“It’s us killing us. We have to make a stand,” Susan Kennedy, a member of the community, told NBC 6. “We are responsible. We went wrong. What did we do wrong to kill our kids? When are we gonna matter to us? Our babies are dying.”

