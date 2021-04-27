Jacob Blake’s uncle arrested during protest over officer’s reinstatement

Jacob Blake’s uncle, Justin Blake was arrested on Sunday evening after protesting the Kenosha Police Department's decision to keep officer Rusten Sheskey on the force.

Justin Blake, uncle of Jacob Blake who was shot and paralyzed by a Kenosha police officer last summer was arrested during a protest on Sunday. Justin Blake and two other protesters were arrested on Sunday and released on bond on Monday NBC News reports.

In an official statement written by Kenosha Police Department Chief of Police, Daniel Miskinis, police confirmed that Rusten Sheskey, the officer who shot the then 29-year old Blake in August 2020, returned to the force.

“Officer Sheskey was found to have been acting within policy and will not be subjected to discipline.” the statement read.

“As of March 31, 2021, Officer Sheskey has returned from administrative leave. Although this incident has been reviewed at multiple levels, I know that some will not be pleased with the outcome.”

Jacob Blake (Credit: Facebook)

On Sunday, 52-year-old Justin Blake and others protested outside of the Kenosha County Public Safety Department building where the city’s police department is located. He was arrested for disorderly conduct and obstructing a police officer and joined others in demanding accountability and transparency from Kenosha police, including an explanation of current policies.

The arrest came around 10 p.m. after protestors insisted on speaking directly with Miskinis, CNN reports.

“Safety and healing can’t happen when an officer who fired seven shots into an unarmed Black man’s back — on a block where our children walk to school and our families go to church — returns to work like nothing happened,” said Tanya McLean, executive director of the local racial justice organization, Leaders of Kenosha which was a part of the demonstration.

On Monday, Miskinis addressed the protest stating “We are always open to constructive communication; however, we cannot effectively communicate with those that seek a spotlight to create and further facilitate a false narrative,” CNN reports.

The Blake family has been vocal in demanding justice for Jacob Blake who was partially paralyzed as a result of being shot multiple times in the back. In late March, the family filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against Sheskey. Ben Crump is a part of their legal team along with two other attorneys.

“While Jacob Blake survived being shot six times, his devastating injuries are permanent and life-changing. The bullet that severed Jacob’s spinal cord has left him paralyzed and confined to a wheelchair. Jacob now suffers from an intractable pain syndrome,” attorney Patrick A. Salvi II, said in a statement.

