Jay-Z opens up about family life with Beyoncé, kids in rare interview

Jay and Bey have three children together; Blue Ivy, nine, and a set of twins, Rumi and Sir, three

Loading the player...

Jay-Z is opening up about a topic we all want to hear more about – his family life with wife Beyoncé.

Read More: Jay-Z, Diddy and Nas endorse Ray McGuire for NYC mayor

The Carters are hush-hush when it comes to their personal lives but the rapper turned business mogul recently spoke with London’s The Sunday Times about how they raise their children and what they did during quarantine.

He is conscious of the pressure that may fall on his children because of their parent’s superstar status but said he assures them that whatever they plan to do they are loved.

“Feeling loved is the most important thing a child needs, you know?,” he said via a video call, per CNN.

“Not ‘Here’s this business that I’m going to hand over to you, that I’m creating for you,'” Jay continued. “What if my child doesn’t want to be in music or sports? I have no idea, right? But as long as your child feels supported, and feels loved, I think anything is possible.”

Jay and Bey have three children together; Blue Ivy, nine, and a set of twins, Rumi and Sir, who turn four in June.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z attend the Pre-GRAMMY Gala honoring Sean “Diddy” Combs on January 25, 2020, in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)

“Just make sure we provide a loving environment, be very attentive to who they want to be,” he added. “It’s easy for us, as human beings, to want our children to do certain things, but we have no idea. We’re just guides.”

He also opened up about how the family maneuvered the early days of the pandemic.

“In the beginning, it was time for everyone to sit down and really connect, and really focus on family and being together, and take this time to learn more about each other,” said the mogul. “And then, as it wore on, it’s like, ‘OK, all right, what is the new normal?'”

Beyoncé and Jay-Z, born Shawn Corey Carter, wed on April 4, 2008 in a tight lipped ceremony at the rapper’s New York City apartment.

Despite the famous couple keeping their private life on the low, Jay-Z opened up about the relationship back in 2018 to David Letterman. He said understanding emotional intelligence and that it’s OK to share his feelings helped saved his marriage when it was in trouble, per The Washington Post.

“For a lot of us, especially where I grew up and men in general, we don’t have emotional cues from when we were young. Our emotional cue is ‘Be a man. Don’t cry,’ ” he said during the interview. He mentions his hit “Song Cry” – the lyrics say: “I can’t see ’em coming down my eyes, so I gotta make the song cry.”

Read More: Lil Mama says Jay-Z, Alicia Keys ignored apologies for 2009 VMAs incident

“It was my way of saying I want to cry, I want to be open, I want to have the emotional tools that it takes to keep my family together,” he said. “Much like you, I have a beautiful wife who was understanding and who knew I’m not the worst of what I’ve done.”

“We did the hard work of going to therapy,” Jay-Z added. “We love each other, so we really put in the work for years.”

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

Loading the player...

Share

