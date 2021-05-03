First trailer for ABC’s Mike Tyson docuseries released

The series promises to highlight 'the climb, the crash and the comeback' of Tyson

The first trailer for ABC‘s Mike Tyson docuseries has been released, promising to take a deep dive into the life and legacy of the legendary athlete and his unique career.

Highlighting “the climb, the crash and the comeback” of his prolific and often controversial career, the docuseries features appearances from various talking heads, will use ABC News archival footage and will even feature unaired footage of interviews with the man himself. Featured heavily in the trailer is actress Rosie Perez, famously known as the First Lady of Boxing, who explains in the clip, “Mike Tyson was called the baddest man on the planet because he was the baddest man on the planet.”

The series will reportedly be four hours long, and will start all the way back at Tyson’s childhood, taking viewers to where he is today.

Former boxer Mike Tyson inducts Evander Holyfield (not pictured) into the Nevada Boxing Hall of Fame at the second annual induction gala at the New Tropicana Las Vegas on August 9, 2014 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The series will cover his public life in and outside of the ring. Perez explains in the trailer, “I think Mike Tyson’s love-hate relationship with his public is the perfect American tragedy.” The trailer also promises the series will cover “that interview”, referring to the infamous sit-down with Tyson, his ex-wife Robin Givens and Barbara Walters in 1988. The series then follows how Tyson was seemingly “forgiven for his sins”, becoming a symbol for the “male American dream.”

The clip even gives viewers a sneak peek into the unaired interview footage with Tyson himself. In the trailer, an interviewer asks Tyson, “If you could talk to 20 year old Mike, what would you say to him?” Tyson candidly responds, “It’s gonna hurt, it’s gonna hurt bad. It’s gonna really hurt.”

Mike Tyson exits the ring after receiving a split draw against Roy Jones Jr. during Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr. presented by Triller at Staples Center on November 28, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Triller)

Per People Magazine, executive producer Geoffrey Fletcher shared his sentiments on the Tyson and what the series hopes to convey. Fletcher explains, “In addition to being an inspiring story of the perseverance and hard-won growth of one extraordinary person, Mike Tyson’s life and career are also relevant to the important collective self-reflection finally occurring in America.”

Mike Tyson: The Knockout will air on ABC on May 25, at 8 p.m. EST, with the second part airing on June 1. The series will also be available to stream Hulu and video on demand. Check out the official trailer for the highly anticipated docuseries here.

