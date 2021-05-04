Lamar Odom remembers late father, urges fans to ‘make amends’ with loved ones

The former Lakers' star's father, Joe Odom, passed away on April 20

Lamar Odom wants to encourage people to try to reconcile with estranged family members after the passing of his father, Joe Odom, last month.

The former basketball star is mourning the loss of his father with whom he publicly had a tumultuous relationship. On Monday, he took to social media to thank friends and fans for uplifting him while encouraging them to cherish their loved ones.

“Thank you to everyone who extended love and prayers to me during my time of bereavement ❤️ I appreciate every single one of you for sending me good energy,” wrote Odom captioned next to an image of himself and his father. Joe, who was in his early 70’s, passed away on April 20.

“Life is not promised. My pops and I had our differences but at the end of the day I knew he loved me and I loved him and that’s really all that matters.”



He adds: “I encourage you to take some time and make amends with family and friends, tell someone you love them, smile a little more, laugh out loud, give your heart to those that deserve it because NOTHING is promised but death. That’s it. ~”

Odom, who was raised in Queens, New York has been open about his father’s struggles with heroin addiction and how it damaged their relationship.

Back in 2013 when Odom was married to Khloe Kardashian the two had a public spat that revealed their fractured relationship.

Joe Odom called the Kardashian family “controlling” and said that Lamar would still be in the league if not for them.

According to The New York Post, part of Joe’s anger at the Kardashian clan might have been that Khloe stopped payments on Joe’s $4,000 a month Los Angeles apartment, rent Lamar had been paying for the decade prior. This reportedly happened when Lamar was recovering from an almost fatal drug overdose after partying in a Nevada brothel. At the time, Lamar and Khloe were still legally married.

Back then, Lamar responded by saying his father had been absent most of his life, dealing with his own issues. Lamar’s mother died when he was 12 and his grandmother raised him.

“Won’t continue 2 speak on this but I have got 2 let this out real quick. I have let this man and many others get away with a lot of shit. He wasn’t there 2 raise me. He was absent ALL of my life due to his own demons. My mother and grandmother raised me,” penned Odom to Twitter.

“Queens raised me. For the first time since they left, came a blessing of a FAMILY that I married into. FAMILY. That man wasn’t even invited to my wedding. He has never met my mother in law and some of my other family. How can a man who has NOT once called me to check on my well being have the nerve to talk so recklessly about his own “son.” He is my downfall! His own demons may be the ONLY thing he gave 2 me.”

But despite their struggles, Odom, 41, and his father were able to form a more healthy relationship later in their lives. The former hoops star thanked members of his team as well for the support they provided and reality star Karlie Redd, who he said has been an “amazing” friend. She created the painting of Lamar and his father that he posted to Instagram.

Lamar, who has a teenage son and daughter with former girlfriend Liza Morales, promised to do his part to uphold his family legacy.

“Thanks to my ladies @savvygirlconsulting for always having my front and back – love y’all for life ❤️ Special thanks to @iamkarlieredd for having this picture made of me and my father and being an amazing friend to me always ❤️ Now the work begins, I have a legacy to leave !!,” ended the caption.

