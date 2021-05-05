Woman arrested for calling Burger King employee N-word, throwing Whopper

Police used Judith Black’s license plate number to track her to an area retirement community and arrested her.

An elderly Florida woman was arrested last weekend for throwing a Whopper at a Burger King employee and using racial slurs after becoming upset about the thickness of a tomato on her sandwich.

According to a police report from Sumter County, Florida, Judith Black called the victim a “stupid Black bitch” and a “Black n****r.” She also reportedly said, “f**k you Black n****rs.”

Judith Black, 77, was arrested last weekend for throwing a Whopper at a Burger King employee and using racial slurs after becoming upset about the thickness of a tomato on her sandwich. (Sumter County Sheriff’s Office)

Black, 77, was arrested after she admitted to committing the assault.

The woman expressed her frustration with her burger inside the store at the front counter, and when she was told that they could not help her until she stopped screaming, Black threw the burger at the employee’s head. She then shouted, “Shut up, you Black bitch.”

The encounter was captured on surveillance video, and several witnesses also corroborated the staffer’s account of the assault.

Police used Black’s license plate number to track her down at a nearby retirement community, where she admitted to the assault and was arrested and charged with battery.

It was classified as a felony due to Black’s use of racial slurs.

Fast-food workers have been attacked at several different major chains throughout the past few years for issues ranging from disputes over coupons to racial slurs by customers. A 2019 lawsuit against McDonald’s claimed that the fast-food giant had failed to protect employees from rampant workplace violence.

Fast-food franchise employees have attempted to unionize since 2016 and have been fighting for a $15 minimum wage. They have cited a need for improved employment security and better working conditions.

Earlier this year, McDonald’s announced company-mandated training worldwide to combat harassment, discrimination and violence in its restaurants. All franchisees will be required to be compliant with the new standards by January 2022, and Chris Kempczinski, McDonald’s president and chief executive officer, said he hopes it becomes a model for the entire restaurant industry.

