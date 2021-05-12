DMX’s daughter, 8, to perform at Texas tribute concert

The event is set to take place at the Wildcatter Saloon on May 29

DMX’s daughter is set to perform at a tribute for her father in Texas later this month.

As exclusively reported on Wednesday by TMZ, the late rapper’s 8-year-old daughter, who performed at his memorial in Brooklyn last month, will perform at the Katy, TX tribute concert. The event is set to take place at the Wildcatter Saloon on May 29.

X’s daughter Sonovah Hillman Jr. will attend the event with her mother and rock the mic once again with a rendition of her father’s song, “Slippin.” OG Ruff Ryder Drag-On is slated to close the show.

The rapper’s fiancé Desiree Lindstrom and their son, Exodus, will also be in attendance. Desiree is set to make a short speech in honor of her late love.

During X’s memorial service, his first wife of 11 years, Tashera Simmons, had a special moment with Lindstrom. As reported by theGrio, Tashera shared a beautiful message about her former spouse, saying, “He said, ‘I’m here for the world. God put me here for the world … God birthed me to be in the world. I am not of the world. I’m for the world.’ And I said, ‘I believe that, Earl.”

“Real women do real things, I am a real woman and a woman of God, that (Lindstrom) woman is a woman of god.” She added: “And that’s why I love you.”

This moment between DMX’s ex-wife Tashera and his fiancée Desiree was really, really special #BETRemembersDMX pic.twitter.com/zrG76UauOJ — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) April 25, 2021

The bar’s owner, Justin Whitfield, told TMZ the rapper was scheduled to perform at the bar before he passed. The owner and his team were devastated by the rapper’s death.

A hip-hop artist by the name of Tone Royal was set to open for X and will still perform. In addition, hip-hop/rock band Coozablack & Sin City will also take the stage. The artists will also cover some of the late rapper’s material.

But DMX has new music coming out as well. As reported by theGrio, an entire album is on the way.

According to Variety, “Exodus,” is expected to drop on May 28 and it features all new music.

“My brother X was one of the most pure and rare souls I’ve ever met,” said the rapper’s long-time producer Swizz Beatz in a statement.

“He lived his life dedicated to his family and music. Most of all, he was generous with his giving and loved his fans beyond measure. This album, X couldn’t wait for his fans all around the world to hear and show just how much he valued each and every single person that has supported him unconditionally.”

The project will come via Ruff Ryders and Def Jam Recordings. Photographer Jonathan Mannion, who has taken some DMX’s most recognizable pics over the years, created the album artwork.

This is the rapper’s first Def Jam album in 18 years. His last project Grand Champ dropped in 2003. This album also shares the name of DMX’s youngest son, Exodus Simmons.

It is unclear if the track that dropped a week after the rapper’s passing, “Been to War,” will be on the project.

“Themes of redemption weave throughout ‘Exodus,’ the first Def Jam album by DMX in 18 years, since 2003’s ‘Grand Champ.’”

