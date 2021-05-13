Rep. Greene harasses AOC, accuses her of supporting ‘terrorists’

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has called Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez a “terrorist sympathizer”, “fraud” and “hypocrite” since a failed attempt to debate the Democrat



Loading the player...

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) is trying to bait Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) into a debate.

On Wednesday afternoon, the staunch Trump supporter and freshman Congress member followed AOC as the two were exiting the House Chamber. Greene shouted “Hey Alexandria” twice and asked her why she supports Black Lives Matter and Antifa, according to two Washington Post reporters who witnessed the confrontation.

Ocasio-Cortez continued to walk ahead of Greene and did not respond. Following the incident, Lauren Hitt, a spokeswoman for Ocasio-Cortez released a statement.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (Credit: U.S. House of Representatives)

“Representative Greene tried to begin an argument with Congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez and when Rep. Ocasio-Cortez tried to walk away, Congresswoman Greene began screaming and called Rep. Ocasio-Cortez a terrorist sympathizer,” said Hitt.

“We hope leadership and the Sergeant at Arms will take real steps to make Congress a safe, civil place for all Members and staff — especially as many offices are discussing reopening. One Member has already been forced to relocate her office due to Congresswoman Greene’s attacks.”

Read More: Marjorie Taylor Greene stops ‘America First’ caucus amid criticism from GOP

Greene’s behavior on Wednesday follows a pattern of aggressive actions she’s taken against progressive Congress members and activists. In 2019, Greene’s beratement of Parkland shooting survivor David Hogg was captured on video. During that altercation, Greene asked why Hogg was supporting “red flag” gun control laws and later called him a coward for not responding to her. Greene also backed a conspiracy theory alleging that the Parkland Shooting was staged.

In January, Rep. Cori Bush (D-MO), who is also a freshman in Congress, moved her office away from the Georgia Republican following a hallway altercation between her, Greene, and Greene’s staff.

Read More: Rep. Cori Bush moves office away from Greene after being ‘berated’

(Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

In February, Greene hung an anti-trans poster outside of her office in response to a trans pride flag that Rep. Marie Newman (D-IL), who has a trans daughter, had hung outside of hers. Greene’s opposing sign read, “There are TWO genders: MALE & FEMALE …Trust The Science!”

In April, Green introduced legislation to expel Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) from Congress, alleging that Waters was inciting violence by demanding justice for communities harmed by police brutality.

Read More: Marjorie Taylor Greene to introduce House resolution to expel Maxine Waters

On Wednesday, Greene tweeted to Ocasio-Cortez saying the Squad member “chickened out” from a debate on the Green New Deal and called her a “hate America terrorist sympathizer.”

On Thursday morning, Greene continued to antagonize AOC online alluding to Wednesday’s incident.

.@AOC “Ms. Defund The Police” wants to call the police for security bc she’s afraid of debating with me about her socialist GND.



AOC is a fraud & a hypocrite.



That’s fine Sandy.



Since you lack the courage & intelligence to debate me, I’ll debate the person who really wrote it. — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) May 13, 2021

“Ms. Defund The Police” wants to call the police for security bc she’s afraid of debating with me about her socialist GND. AOC is a fraud & a hypocrite.”

Ocasio-Cortez has not responded to Greene but Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi denounced Greene’s actions as a “verbal assault,” at her weekly press conference on Thursday. The behavior of the Georgia rep may merit an investigation.

“It’s so beyond the pale of anything that is in keeping with bringing honor to the House, or not bringing dishonor to the House. It’s so beyond the pale that you wonder … it probably is a matter for the Ethics Committee,” Pelosi said.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s new podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

Loading the player...

Share

