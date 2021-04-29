Leslie Jones to host 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards

The former "Saturday Night Live" actress will host the ceremony when it airs this May

Loading the player...

Succesful comedian and actress Leslie Jones is set to host the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards.

Set to air in May, the MTV Movie & TV Awards will broadcast live from Los Angeles after a jam-packed year of content, specifically in the TV realm. Jones, known for her Emmy-nominated run on Saturday Night Live and various film performances, has been announced as the official host of this year’s ceremony.

Originally just for movies, the MTV Movie Awards officially changed to the MTV Movie and TV Awards in 2017, opening up the categories to feature a slew of talent and work featured in the television field.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – April 22: In this image released on April 22, 2021, Leslie Jones speaks onstage during ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood Awards in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

Read More: Leslie Jones lands Netflix standup special to kick off in D.C.; warns Trump not to come

Jones joins the likes of Tiffany Haddish and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson as the host of the iconic awards show. This year’s nominations include popular shows like Wandavision and Bridgerton, as well as acclaimed films like Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, Malcolm & Marie, Judas and the Black Messiah, and more. Jones herself is nominated at this year’s ceremony for Best Comedic Performance for her role in the comedy film, Coming 2 America.

Jones took to Instagram to celebrate her new hosting gig, sharing a fun graphic of her headshot with the MTV logo. She wrote in the caption, “Guess who’s hosting the 2021 #MTVAwards!!? 🙋🏾‍♀️ Get ready for some fun, y’all! Tune in Sunday May 16 @ 9pm on @mtv 📺 And VOTE now through Friday @ 6pm ET at vote.mtv.com!!”

Read More: Leslie Jones speaks on ‘SNL’ departure: “I will miss holding it down”

Jones’s fellow Saturday Night Live cast member and friend Kenan Thompson wrote in the comments of her post to congratulate the comedian. Thompson wrote, “Let’s gooooo!!!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥,” under the post.

As theGrio previously reported, Jones seems to be doing just fine after her SNL departure last year. In an interview last fall, the comedian revealed she does not miss the weekly sketch series.

She shared to Entertainment Tonight at the time, “I don’t miss it. At all…That job was hard, man. That job was like two jobs and very restrictive too. I wasn’t very free there.”

She did, however, reveal she misses her co-star Thompson. She explained at the time that the actor means “so much” to her.

LOS ANGELES, CA – SEPTEMBER 17: (EDITORS NOTE: Image has been digitally enhanced) Leslie Jones arrives at the 70th Emmy Awards on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

The MTV Movie & TV Awards will air live from Los Angeles on Sunday, May 16 at 9PM ET/PT on MTV.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

Loading the player...

Share

