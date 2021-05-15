Amazon increases reward for nooses found at fulfillment center construction site

The NAACP called for Amazon to ramp up their investigation

Loading the player...

Police were called to a construction site, which will become an Amazon fulfillment center upon completion, after multiple nooses were found hanging from beams. The first noose was found on the 27th of April, but a few days later, more were found.

The construction company working on the center, RC Anderson LLC, put up a $25,000 reward when the nooses were originally found by a supervisor. Now, Amazon is matching the reward and putting forward $25,000.

The Amazon logo is projected onto a screen at a press conference on September 6, 2012 in Santa Monica, California. Amazon unveiled the Kindle Paperwhite and the Kindle Fire HD in 7 and 8.9-inch sizes. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

After the incident, which occurred in Windsor, Connecticut, employees of the construction company were given anti-discrimination training class, according to TMZ.

Read More: Ciara, Russell Wilson ink first-look deal with Amazon

The NAACP called for Amazon to ramp up their investigation and had a meeting with the company on Friday.

“We want all of the nooses off this construction site and all of the nooses off of Amazon’s website,” said Scot X. Esdaile, an NAACP representative, according to WTNH.

“If you don’t support discrimination, why the hell do you have those nooses on your website for. Take them down and take them down now!” Esdaile said.

somebody said “unless the noose was stolen from Amazon directly, i can assure you that they don’t give a damn” 😂😂 — ♍️ (@Real_For_Sale) May 15, 2021

Bobby Gibson, a Connecticut state representative, agreed with Esdaile’s sentiments, saying, “Go on Amazon and you will see there are earrings and pendants and necklaces and cups and mugs with nooses.”

Rep. Gibson continued, “This has happened on other sites. This has happened in Phoenix and other sites. Now it’s here. Where is the next noose going to be hung unless it stops now?”

Read More: Amazon warehouse workers reject union bid in Alabama

An Amazon representative said: “Hate, racism and discrimination have no place in our society and are not tolerated in any development associated with Amazon — whether it be under construction like this one, or fully operational.”

UPDATE: @amazon contributing to reward to find those responsible for noose, ropes found at its construction site in Windsor >> https://t.co/MrC64x2IzG pic.twitter.com/s8e7zyWP4t — WTNH News 8 (@WTNH) May 14, 2021

“We are committed to working with the Town and Windsor Police Department, as well as our development partners, to hold the perpetrators accountable and ensure that all members of our community feel valued, respected, and safe. We are contributing towards the reward to find and bring to justice those responsible,” continued the representative, according to WTNH.

The police reportedly sent the ropes to a crime lab and informed the FBI about the incident. The police chief also told WTNH that they are checking FBI databases for information almost every day. They currently have no suspects and don’t know if there was a specific target.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

Loading the player...

Share

