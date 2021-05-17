Morgan Freeman does the ‘Nae Nae’ in exclusive clip of new series ‘Solos’

The vibrant 78-year-old Freeman shows off his dance skills in the clip of the new Amazon Prime show

Loading the player...

Veteran actor Morgan Freeman is proof that age really is just a number.

Read More: Morgan Freeman stars in new COVID Vaccine PSA: ‘If you trust me, you’ll get the vaccine’

The acting vet is set to appear in Solos, a new anthology series by Amazon Prime Video. In an exclusive clip of an episode titled, “Stuart” the Oscar winner is seen showing off his dancing chops. He even hits the “Nae Nae.”

“Macarena, Electric slide,” said a vibrant 78-year-old Freeman in the clip to costar Dan Stevens. “Get this, watch me whip oh yeah, watch me Nae Nae!”

Solos (Amazon Prime)

In the episode, a “young man, Otto (Stevens), searches for an old man, Stuart (Freeman), who is believed to be suffering from dementia. Otto provides Stuart a means to regain his memory: memory implants that Otto procured on the black market. But as Stuart’s memory regenerates, we begin to question Otto’s motives and ultimately uncover a shocking truth about Stuart’s identity — a truth that reverberates throughout all seven stories of the series.”

As reported by theGrio, the seven-part anthology series explores the strange, beautiful, heart-breaking, hilarious, wondrous truths of what it means to be human. The series spans our present and future and illuminates that even during our most isolated moments we are all connected through the human experience.

Per the press release, these character-driven stories contend that even during our most seemingly isolated moments, in the most disparate of circumstances, we are all connected through the human experience.

Academy Award-winning actors Anne Hathaway and Helen Mirren also star along with Emmy Award-winning actor Uzo Aduba, Nicole Beharie, Anthony Mackie, Dan Stevens, and Constance Wu.

The series will premiere on May 21 exclusively on Prime Video in the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, Ireland, India, New Zealand, and later this year in additional territories.

The production is described as “a dramatic and thought-provoking seven-part anthology series that explores the deeper meaning of human connection.”

“Stuart” is the only episode of Solos featuring two actors. Per comicbook.com, Stevens plays a man with “shadowy motives” who encounters Freeman’s Stuart.

“We believe Morgan Freeman’s character has Alzheimer’s, and my grandmother had Alzheimer’s, and so there was a wish-fulfillment in this piece because I always wished ‘What if just one day she woke up and remembered everything?’ How beautiful that would be,” Weil told EW.

He said the episode “is about someone who reclaims their memories and reanimates in that way, and what that would be like. So that was really moving and exciting for me to see.”

Read More: 2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards thrill with Anthony Mackie, Leslie Jones and more

Solos is executive produced by Weil and Laura Lancaster with Pixie Wespiser serving as a producer. Weil makes his directorial debut, helming three episodes. Sam Taylor-Johnson directs and executive produces two episodes. Additional directors include Braff and Tiffany Johnson.

Additional reporting by Ny Magee

Loading the player...

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s new podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

Share

