Tamar Braxton, Tamera Mowry share sweet moment after ‘The Real’ dispute

The two sent love to each other under an emotional post from Adrienne Houghton

Years after the dramatic fallout from the series, Tamar Braxton and Tamera Mowry share a sweet moment on social media.

As theGrio has extensively reported, The Real has had its fair share of drama since it first aired. Tamar Braxton, one of the original co-hosts of the popular daytime talk show, was fired in 2016, which led to a years-long back and forth between the singer and the remaining co-hosts.

Now, in the comments of a heartwarming post featuring Tamera Mowry and current host Adrienne Houghton, Braxton shared a sweet moment with Mowry for fans to see.

Adrienne Houghton’s post includes a video of her reuniting with Mowry, who left the popular talk show in 2020. The video features pictures and a video of the two embracing each other, and is set to the James Taylor song, “You’ve Got a Friend.”

Declaring Mowry her “Woman Crush Wednesday”, Houghton wrote in the caption of the post, “you’ve got a friend… forever…my #wcw @tameramowrytwo 🤍 going from seeing you everyday to not seeing you for a whole year. wow… i missed your face! love you amiga.”

Mowry seemed to share similar feelings towards Houghton. She wrote in the comments of the post, “I looooooovvvvveeeeeee youuuuuuuu!!!!!!!!!!! @adriennebailon The best time ever. Yes my love. Friends 4 ever and ever and ever. Finally got to see you. God is good. 😍😍😍😭😭😭😘😘😘.” Joining in the love fest was none other than Tamar Braxton herself, who commented some emotional emojis in the comment section.

Responding to Braxton’s comment, Mowry wrote on the app, “”hi Tay Tay!!!! I miss youuuuu.” Braxton then replied to Mowry, writing, “”I miss you too…& so much.” Of course, fans seem overjoyed to see this interaction, especially after the dramatic fallout after Braxton’s exit from The Real.

As theGrio previously reported, co-host of The Real, Loni Love, seemed to extend a public olive branch to Braxton when the show aired its historic 1,000th episode. During the broadcasted celebration, Love said to the camera, “We also want to say something. I want to say Tamar Braxton, you are still our sister. This is your 1,000th episode too.”

Love had previously been vocal about Braxton’s exit, explaining her side of the story after Braxton’s claims the cast iced her out.

Love shared on The Breakfast Club in 2018, “I think she’s embarrassed, she knows the truth…If you don’t like us, if you thought we had you fired, why would you sit with us when we all got nominated for an Emmy? We all loved her. We were all together with her…we supported her, nobody was jealous.”

