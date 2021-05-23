Michael Jackson’s family says he was duped into documentary

The Jackson family is seeking an investigation and an apology

The family of Michael Jackson is now alleging that BBC’s Martin Bashir, who is currently facing accusations of exploitation stemming from his 1995 exclusive interview with Princess Diana, also ensnared the King of Pop into collaborating on his 2003 documentary, Living With Michael Jackson, according to Complex.

The documentary profiled Jackson’s life at the Neverland Ranch, emphasizing his relationships with young boys and the allegations of sexual abuse brought against him by Gavin Arvizo, a 13-year-old boy whose family pursued Jackson in court for allegedly molesting their son.

“Why can’t you share your bed?” Jackson said when asked about his relationship with Arvizo. “Why can’t you share your bed? That’s the most loving thing to do, to share your bed with someone.” The jury later found the pop star not guilty.

Jackson’s nephew Taj and brother Tito are now alleging that Jackson was duped into cooperating with the production of the infamous interview. According to TMZ, the two said Bashir used “unethical journalism,” and claim that the footage was “manipulated.”

Taj even said Bashir played a hand in the pop star’s death, saying the journalist’s deception was “one of the main reasons why [his] uncle Michael is not here today.”

He went on to say that “the 2005 trial broke him. Shame on those who provided cover for Bashir. Shame on those who rewarded him. My family deserves an investigation & apology too.”

Bashir reportedly left the BBC earlier this month for health reasons and maintains that his interview harmed the people’s Princess in no way.

Bashir told The New York Times, “I don’t feel I can be held responsible for many of the other things that were going on in her life, and the complex issues surrounding those decisions.”



He continued, “[…] to channel the tragedy, the difficult relationship between the royal family and the media purely on to my shoulders feels a little unreasonable […] The suggestion I am singularly responsible I think is unreasonable and unfair.”

Prince William disagrees, according to CNN, as he blamed the BBC for contributing “significantly to her fear, paranoia and isolation” in the years before her death.

The Duke of Cambridge also accused the BBC of commercializing a “false narrative” about his mother, while brother Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, released an emotionally stirring statement in response to the report investigating the deceitful tactics used by Bashir to secure the interview, saying “The ripple effect of a culture of exploitation and unethical practices ultimately took her life.”

