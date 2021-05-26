Newborn baby survives after pregnant mom killed by stray bullet

The victim's newborn baby girl is currently in the custody of her maternal grandmother.

Doctors in Baytown, Texas were able to save the baby of a 23-year-old pregnant woman who died after being shot in the head Monday night.

Baytown police say Dominique Million was hit in the head in a shooting that occurred outside her residence at the Brixton Apartments at about 6:30 p.m on May 24. Million, who was pregnant at the time, was airlifted to the Memorial Hermann Hospital, where she died from her injuries but her baby girl was successfully delivered, according to ABC13.

Investigators learned that individuals inside two vehicles had a shootout near the apartment complex. One of the bullets entered Million’s unit while she was inside, striking her in the head. A 20-year-old man who was standing outside of the apartment was shot in the back. He reportedly underwent surgery at the local hospital.

“It’s so scary because, I mean, the bullets could have gone through the window, the wall. If we had been out here, we probably would have been shot, because we usually sit out here,” said Ronni Moore, Million’s neighbor.

“When I came out here and I saw them take a gurney in there I was like, ‘Hmm, no,’ I had to go inside because I knew they were going to bring someone out and it was a woman and she was about seven months pregnant and she was showing,” he said.

“I’m sorry for her – my heart goes out to her and her family,” Moore told KHOU 11. “I just know that the lady who lost her life was pregnant, and it’s just sad — it’s so sad.”

Detectives believe Million’s apartment, not the victim herself, was targeted, as law enforcement has received nearly 300 calls (273 to be exact) about the complex in just one year. In addition, three persons of interest connected to the shooting have been identified as Ernest Adams, 22; Jhakeem Monrose, 19; and Shai-Keem Thomas, 20. Investigators “are working to determine what, if any, role these three may have had in this shooting,” police told KHOU 11. On Wednesday, police confirmed that Thomas had been arrested on unrelated charges.

“I was scared out of my mind,” said Johanna Jones, who lives at the Brixton Apartments. “I thought something happened to my kids.”

She told ABC 13 that she saw “a lot of detectives,” working the scene after the shooting. “I went to check on my kids to make sure they were OK because I know they were outside playing.”

Jones previously met the victim and joked, “You’re about to pop!” Million was between six or seven months pregnant, Jones said. “I feel bad for the family. I feel bad for her friends. She was excited to have the baby,” she added.

Million’s newborn baby girl is currently in the custody of her maternal grandmother, NBC News reports.

Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact the Baytown Police Department at 281-422-8371. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 281-427-TIPS, and via the Baytown Police Department website, or text keyword BAYTOWN plus your tip to 274637.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 cash, according to the report.

