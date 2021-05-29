Michael Jordan donates $1M to Morehouse College

The NBA icon and Hall of Famer has made his latest philanthropic move

Michael Jordan’s philanthropy plan continues with a generous donation to a beloved historically Black college and university. Jordan and his Nike Jordan Brand have donated $1M to Morehouse College, according to ESPN.

READ MORE: Michael Jordan brand opens application for Black social justice grant

The donation is set to bolster the Atlanta HBCU’s journalism and sports programs. More specifically, the endowment will be used for technology, scholarships, and educational programming for students who are studying journalism and sports-related studies.

NBA legend Michael Jordan at an NBA game between the Charlotte Hornets and Los Angeles Clippers on October 14, 2015. (Photo by Hu Chengwei/Getty Images)

Monique Dozier, vice president for institutional advancement at Morehouse, says Jordan’s donation will enrich future generations of Black sports journalists and storytellers.

“Morehouse is grateful to Michael Jordan and Jordan Brand for an investment in the education of talented men of color who will ensure there is equity, balance, and truth in the way sports stories are framed and the way the Black experience is contextualized within American history,” Dozier stated.

Prior to Jordan’s donation, the sports program was originally launched with a donation from director and actor Spike Lee.

Lee and Jordan have a long-standing professional relationship, dating back to their iconic Air Jordan sneaker commercials of the 80s and the “Be Like Mike” Gatorade commercials of the 90s.

Vanessa Bryant and Michael Jordan at the 2021 Basketball Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony on May 15, 2021. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

“Education is crucial for understanding the Black experience today,” Jordan said. “We want to help people understand the truth of our past and help tell the stories that will shape our future.”

This gift to Morehouse is part of Jordan’s initiative to donate $100M dollars over the next 10 years.

As previously reported by TheGrio, Jordan and Jordan Brand pledged back in June 2020 via a statement on Instagram that the money will be given to several organizations that support “racial equality, social justice and greater access to education.”

“Black lives matter. This isn’t a controversial statement,” read the statement. “Until the ingrained racism that allows our country’s institutions to fail is completely eradicated, we will remain committed to protecting and improving the lives of Black people.”

READ MORE: Michael Jordan donates $2M of ‘The Last Dance’ proceeds to food shelter

This comes after Jordan made a February donation of $10M to his two health clinics in his hometown of Wilmington, North Carolina, per TheGrio.



“Everyone should have access to quality health care,” Jordan said, “no matter where they live, or whether or not they have insurance. Wilmington holds a special place in my heart, and it’s truly gratifying to be able to give back to the community that supported me throughout my life.”

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s new podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

Share

